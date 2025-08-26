Nova Fox מחיר (NFX)
Nova Fox (NFX) המחיר בזמן אמת של הוא $0.126324. במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, NFX נסחר בטווח שבין שפל של $ 0.125059 לבין שיא של $ 0.158683, מה שמעיד על תנודתיות פעילה בשוק. NFXהשיא ההיסטורי של המחיר הוא $ 0.206481, בעוד שהשפל ההיסטורי שלו הוא $ 0.03005925.
מבחינת ביצועים לטווח קצר, NFX השתנה ב +0.04% במהלך השעה האחרונה, -17.42% במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, ו+27.31% ב-7 הימים האחרונים. זה מספק לך סקירה מהירה של מגמות המחיר האחרונות והדינמיקה של השוק ב-MEXC.
שווי השוק הנוכחי של Nova Fox הוא $ 979.86K, עם נפח מסחר ב-24 השעות האחרונות של --. ההיצע במחזור של NFX הוא 7.79M, עם היצע כולל של 74228359.55955435. שוויו המדולל המלא (FDV) הוא $ 9.33M.
במהלך היום, השינוי במחיר של Nova Foxל USDהיה $ -0.0266500386790011.
ב-30 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלNova Fox ל USDהיה . $ +0.2115898956.
ב-60 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלNova Fox ל USDהיה $ +0.0583528326.
ב-90 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר של Nova Foxל USDהיה $ 0.
|תְקוּפָה
|לשנות (USD)
|לשנות (%)
|הַיוֹם
|$ -0.0266500386790011
|-17.42%
|30 ימים
|$ +0.2115898956
|+167.50%
|60 ימים
|$ +0.0583528326
|+46.19%
|90 ימים
|$ 0
|--
Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility. Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment. What Nova Offers 1. Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success. 2. GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem. 3. AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive. 4. Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases: Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation. Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors. Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3. This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.
|זְמַן (UTC+8)
|סוּג
|מֵידָע
|08-25 09:45:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, חיסולים בכל השוק הגיעו ל-628 מיליון דולר, כאשר יותר מ-130,000 סוחרים חוסלו
|08-25 05:44:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
ביטקוין "פתיל" יורד זמנית מתחת ל-112,000$
|08-24 19:48:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
נתח השוק של Bitcoin יורד ל-58.23%, מגיע לשפל חדש מאז ינואר השנה
|08-24 03:20:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
סך שווי שוק הקריפטו חוזר מעל 4 טריליון דולר, עם עלייה של 3.8% ב-24 שעות
|08-24 02:09:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
מטבעות אלטרנטיביים מובילים מציגים ביצועים מעורבים, OKB יורד ב-2.31% בשעה האחרונה, בעוד BIO עולה ב-13.68% בשעה האחרונה
|08-24 02:00:00
|תובנות מומחים
פאוול: שינוי במאזן הסיכונים עשוי לדרוש התאמת מדיניות
