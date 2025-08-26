KAPPY מחיר (KAPPY)
KAPPY (KAPPY) המחיר בזמן אמת של הוא $0.00000116. במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, KAPPY נסחר בטווח שבין שפל של $ 0.00000114 לבין שיא של $ 0.00000117, מה שמעיד על תנודתיות פעילה בשוק. KAPPYהשיא ההיסטורי של המחיר הוא $ 0.00000193, בעוד שהשפל ההיסטורי שלו הוא $ 0.
מבחינת ביצועים לטווח קצר, KAPPY השתנה ב +1.32% במהלך השעה האחרונה, -1.08% במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, ו+46.83% ב-7 הימים האחרונים. זה מספק לך סקירה מהירה של מגמות המחיר האחרונות והדינמיקה של השוק ב-MEXC.
שווי השוק הנוכחי של KAPPY הוא $ 137.54K, עם נפח מסחר ב-24 השעות האחרונות של --. ההיצע במחזור של KAPPY הוא 120.00B, עם היצע כולל של 120000000000.0. שוויו המדולל המלא (FDV) הוא $ 137.54K.
במהלך היום, השינוי במחיר של KAPPYל USDהיה $ 0.
ב-30 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלKAPPY ל USDהיה . $ +0.0000008682.
ב-60 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלKAPPY ל USDהיה $ +0.0000022949.
ב-90 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר של KAPPYל USDהיה $ +0.0000003737267810004692.
|תְקוּפָה
|לשנות (USD)
|לשנות (%)
|הַיוֹם
|$ 0
|-1.08%
|30 ימים
|$ +0.0000008682
|+74.85%
|60 ימים
|$ +0.0000022949
|+197.84%
|90 ימים
|$ +0.0000003737267810004692
|+47.53%
The project, known as Kappy, is a unique and innovative initiative that revolves around a perpetually cheerful cat character, designed to embody positivity, happiness, and optimism. At the heart of the project lies the goal of creating a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together individuals from all corners of the KRC-20 ecosystem. Through this initiative, Kappy seeks to foster unity and collaboration among participants, encouraging them to work together towards common goals and shared success. The Kappy project is grounded in the belief that positivity and goodwill are essential elements in driving meaningful progress. The character itself, with its constant smile and energetic demeanor, serves as a symbol of the positive impact that can be made when people come together with a shared purpose. It is not just a playful mascot; it represents the values of kindness, cooperation, and resilience that the project aspires to cultivate within the broader KRC-20 community. Central to Kappy’s mission is the idea of fostering unity across the network. By engaging with other members of the KRC-20 community, Kappy aims to create an environment where collaboration thrives. This involves building strong partnerships with other projects, developers, and organizations within the ecosystem. Through these partnerships, Kappy seeks to create opportunities for collective growth, providing a platform for cooperative development that benefits all parties involved. The project encourages individuals to contribute their skills, knowledge, and resources, knowing that the success of the Kappy initiative relies on the contributions of each member. In addition to promoting collaboration, the Kappy project places a strong emphasis on constructive development. It believes that sustainable growth comes not from competition, but from the collective efforts of people working together with shared values and a common purpose. Kappy’s cheerful, optimistic presence serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, even in the face of challenges, and encourages participants to stay focused on the long-term vision of enhancing the ecosystem as a whole. Through this combination of positivity, collaboration, and constructive development, Kappy hopes to strengthen the KRC-20 ecosystem and contribute to its overall growth and success. The project recognizes that the key to a thriving community lies in the relationships built and the mutual support provided. By staying true to its values of positivity and hard work, Kappy aspires to be a catalyst for positive change, encouraging others to join in and help build a stronger, more united ecosystem for the future. By doing so, Kappy aims not only to enhance the network itself but to inspire individuals within the ecosystem to embrace a mindset of collective success and lasting impact.
