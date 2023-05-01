EquityPay (EQPAY) טוקנומיקה
EquityPay (EQPAY) מידע
EquityPay is creating a self-growing community of Entrepreneurs, composed of people with the highest ethics, to be governed under the principles of divine or natural laws wherein members would transact with each other under the self-regulated or community-made by-laws woven carefully with the concepts of honesty and integrity reflected with fair treatment to all.
EquityPay will be developing a platform for E-commerce similar to Amazon, wherein the members would be indulging in the sale and purchase of goods amongst themselves. Similarly, a platform like Fiverr for buying and selling services would be created followed by a platform for providing educational courses similar in line to Udemy. The websites so created could be accessed only by the community members. The payment method would prominently be EquityPay (EQPAY) coin that will be listed in the crypto exchanges and would be utilized for the private use of the members.
Aside from this, the community will run the referral reward program, i.e. Dragonfly Reward Program to be developed by Dragonfly App, Development LLC for which EquityPay has allotted them 7,000,000 pre-minted EQPAY coins.
In addition, several apps will be developed by Dragonfly App for the community members which will be available to the public for free to spread awareness of the brand. One of them would be ‘DragonFly wallet’, which would be a wallet for secured storage of EQPAY coins.
As an added advantage, EQPAY coins could be earned in the form of a referral reward by inviting others to use this Free Wallet. The referral reward program will run for 3 years for the growth of the community that can be easily tracked through analytics, leaderboards, and related reporting sections within the app. All rewards will be credited to the “Dragonfly Wallet” itself.
EQPAY coins were first mined in September 2021 and have been tested by miners from across the globe resulting in the fixation of several bugs. The coins could be mined and staked.
EquityPay (EQPAY) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור EquityPay (EQPAY), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
EquityPay (EQPAY) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של EquityPay (EQPAY) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של EQPAY אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות EQPAYהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את EQPAYטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתEQPAYהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
EQPAY חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן EQPAY עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו EQPAY משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.