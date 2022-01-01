Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) טוקנומיקה
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) מידע
PNUT is a meme coin.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
צלול לעומק כיצד PNUT האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain. Its token economics are characterized by the following aspects:
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PNUT
- Initial Distribution: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with its creation and distribution closely tied to the viral story of Peanut the Squirrel. The token was rapidly listed on major exchanges following a surge in social media attention, particularly after high-profile mentions by figures like Elon Musk.
- Bonding Curve Launch: PNUT and similar tokens on Solana are often launched via platforms like Pump.fun, which use a bonding curve mechanism. This means the token price increases as more tokens are bought, and once a certain market cap (e.g., $69,000) is reached, the token is migrated to a decentralized exchange (DEX) such as Raydium for open trading.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Formal Allocation Breakdown: There is no evidence of a traditional allocation schedule (e.g., team, investors, treasury, ecosystem) or a published vesting plan. The token appears to have been distributed in a fair-launch style, with early buyers on the bonding curve and subsequent DEX traders forming the initial holder base.
- Liquidity: Liquidity for PNUT is provided on Solana DEXs, and there is no indication of locked or reserved allocations for the team or advisors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: PNUT is a pure meme coin. Its primary use is for speculative trading and as a symbol of the viral Peanut the Squirrel story. There are no documented utility functions such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
- Incentives: There are no on-chain incentives, rewards, or yield mechanisms for holding or using PNUT. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by social media trends and community sentiment.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens are liquid and tradable upon purchase, with no restrictions on transfer or sale.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and freely tradable from the moment of purchase. There is no vesting schedule or delayed release.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 PNUT
|Issuance
|Bonding curve launch (e.g., Pump.fun), then DEX listing
|Allocation
|No formal breakdown; fair launch via bonding curve and DEX trading
|Utility
|Meme coin, speculative trading, no protocol utility
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or yield)
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid and tradable)
|Unlocking
|Immediate (no vesting or unlock schedule)
Additional Context
- Market Dynamics: PNUT’s price and trading volume have been highly volatile, driven by social media trends and celebrity endorsements. The token reached a market cap of over $120M within days of launch, with trading volumes exceeding $300M at peak.
- Community and Symbolism: The token’s popularity is rooted in the viral story of Peanut the Squirrel, which became a symbol for political and social commentary, further fueling speculative interest.
Limitations
- No Whitepaper or Formal Documentation: As a meme coin, PNUT lacks the detailed technical or economic documentation typical of more established crypto projects. All information is derived from exchange listings, news coverage, and the token’s website.
In summary: Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a Solana-based meme coin with no formal tokenomics structure beyond its initial fair launch and open trading. There are no vesting, locking, or incentive mechanisms, and its value is driven entirely by community sentiment and speculative trading.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של PNUT אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות PNUTהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את PNUTטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתPNUTהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות PNUT
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של PNUTעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
PNUT חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן PNUT עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו PNUT משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
כתב ויתור
