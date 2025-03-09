Pentagon Games (PEN) טוקנומיקה
Pentagon Games (PEN) מידע
Pentagon Games is building a multichain entertainment hub powered by its zkEVM-based Pentagon Chain, offering secure, immersive, AI-driven 3D experiences, integrating brands and IP with Web3 technologies, and driving mass adoption and cross-chain interoperability.
Pentagon Games (PEN) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Pentagon Games (PEN), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Pentagon Games (PEN)
צלול לעומק כיצד PEN האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Overview
Penguin (PENGU) is a meme token associated with the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem. It is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with cross-chain deployments as an ERC-20 on Ethereum and Abstract via LayerZero OFT technology. The maximum supply is approximately 88.89 billion PENGU.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: PENGU was distributed via an airdrop to holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, and Pudgy Rods NFTs, as well as to OG Ethereum and Solana wallets, DeFi participants, Pudgy Penguin Soulbound token holders, and FTT tokenholders.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or additional issuance mechanisms beyond the initial airdrop.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PENGU)
|% of Max Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Pudgy Community
|~23.02B
|~25.90%
|Airdrop, no vesting
|Other Communities
|~21.44B
|~24.12%
|Airdrop, no vesting
|Current & Future Team
|~15.82B
|~17.80%
|1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
|Liquidity
|~10.98B
|~12.35%
|Unlocked for liquidity provision
|Company
|~10.20B
|~11.48%
|1-year cliff, 3-year vesting
|Proliferation
|~3.56B
|~4.00%
|Not specified
|Public Good
|~3.56B
|~4.00%
|Not specified
|FTT Holders
|~0.31B
|~0.35%
|Airdrop, no vesting
- Airdrop Claim Period: Originally planned until March 9, 2025, but ended early on February 9, 2025, due to bot activity.
- Burn Event: Over 12.00 billion PENGU (~13.69% of supply) unclaimed from the airdrop were burned on February 5, 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PENGU is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.
- No Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, additional tokens, or compensation by holding or using PENGU.
- No Governance: PENGU holders have no voting rights, claims on capital, or profit-sharing. The project team retains full control over protocol changes.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Team & Company Allocations: Both are subject to a 1-year cliff followed by a 3-year vesting schedule. This means tokens allocated to these groups are locked for the first year, then gradually released over the next three years.
- Other Allocations: Most airdropped tokens were immediately available, with no vesting or locking.
- No Public Unlock Schedule: The project team did not disclose allocation addresses or a detailed unlock calendar.
Token Distribution and Concentration
- Top Holders: As of April 2025, the top 10 Solana wallet addresses hold ~65.84% of the supply. The second-largest holder is a burn address.
- Bridged Supply: Portions of PENGU are bridged to Abstract and Ethereum, with significant concentration among a few addresses on each chain.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|One-time airdrop, no ongoing issuance
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Meme token, speculative trading only
|Incentives
|None
|Locking
|Team/Company: 1-year cliff + 3-year vesting; others: mostly unlocked
|Unlocking Time
|Team/Company unlocks over 4 years from TGE; airdrop tokens unlocked at distribution
|Burns
|One-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens (Feb 5, 2025)
|Governance
|None; project team retains all control
Additional Notes
- No Buyback/Burn Mechanism: Aside from the one-time burn, there are no ongoing or planned buyback/burn programs.
- No Superuser Privileges: The project team retains the ability to make protocol changes, but there is no evidence of superuser privileges to modify user balances.
- No Privacy Features: PENGU does not anonymize transactions.
Conclusion
PENGU is a meme token with a simple economic structure: a large, one-time airdrop, significant allocations to the team and company with standard vesting, and no ongoing utility, incentives, or governance. Its primary function is speculative trading, and its supply is highly concentrated among a few addresses, with most tokens now unlocked except for team/company allocations under vesting.
If you need more granular details (such as a full unlock schedule or wallet-level distribution), please specify.
Pentagon Games (PEN) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Pentagon Games (PEN) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של PEN אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות PENהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את PENטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתPENהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות PEN
מעוניין להוסיף את Pentagon Games (PEN) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת PEN, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.
Pentagon Games (PEN) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של PENעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
PEN חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן PEN עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו PEN משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.
קנה Pentagon Games (PEN)
סְכוּם
1 PEN = 0.001851 USD