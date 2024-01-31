Jupiter (JUP) טוקנומיקה
Jupiter (JUP) מידע
Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.
Jupiter (JUP) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Jupiter (JUP), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Jupiter (JUP)
צלול לעומק כיצד JUP האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion JUP tokens were minted at genesis.
- Initial Distribution: The tokens were split equally between team and community wallets (50% each).
- Launch Sale: On January 31, 2024, Jupiter conducted a seven-day open market sale using a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora. The starting price was $0.40 per token. The DLMM pool provided initial liquidity and price support, with USDC locked for seven days to support the token price during the sale.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JUP)
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Team Members
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff
|Strategic Reserve
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event
|Liquidity Provision
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|Used for initial liquidity and launch pool
|Community Airdrops
|4,000,000,000
|40%
|Four rounds of airdrops; no disclosed vesting schedule
|Contributors & Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|For contributors and grants; no disclosed vesting schedule
|Launch Pool
|250,000,000
|2.5%
|Allocated to the launch pool for the open market sale
|SPL MER Tokenholders
|500,000,000
|5%
|From Strategic Reserve; specific vesting not disclosed
Note: Some allocations overlap (e.g., SPL MER allocation is from Strategic Reserve).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: JUP is the governance token for the Jupiter ecosystem. It is intended for voting on launchpad projects, strict list disputes, and grants. However, as of early 2024, there is no verifiable evidence that governance functionality is fully operational.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP tokens to receive voting power and participate in governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from LFG fees and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.
- Liquidity Provision: Jupiter’s LFG Launchpad allows users to claim airdrop distributions and trade new tokens. The DLMM pool mechanism was used for the initial sale and liquidity.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team Allocation: Subject to a 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.
- Jupiter Lock: Jupiter provides an open-source, audited tool called "Jupiter Lock" for locking and distributing tokens over time, supporting cliffs and vesting for non-circulating supply. This tool is available for all project teams and is in beta.
5. Unlocking Time
- Team Tokens: Begin unlocking after a 1-year cliff, then linearly vest over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year from genesis; any unlocking requires 6 months' advance notice to the community.
- Community, Airdrops, Contributors: No specific vesting or unlocking schedule disclosed for these allocations.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP minted at genesis, split 50/50 team/community
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Governance, staking rewards, liquidity provision
|Incentives
|Quarterly staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation
|Locking
|Team (1-year cliff + 2-year vest), Strategic Reserve (1-year lock + 6-month notice)
|Unlocking
|Team: after 1 year, then linear; Strategic Reserve: after 1 year, with notice
7. Additional Notes
- No Protocol Fees: Jupiter does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set their own platform fees on swaps.
- Open Source: Jupiter’s token lock and governance tools are open source and audited.
- Governance Status: As of early 2024, governance features are not fully operational, and no community proposals have been implemented without team consent.
This overview synthesizes the available, verifiable information on Jupiter (JUP) token economics, including its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms. For the most current details or technical documentation, refer to Jupiter’s official resources and documentation.
Jupiter (JUP) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Jupiter (JUP) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של JUP אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות JUPהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את JUPטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתJUPהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
