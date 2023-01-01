Bonk (BONK) טוקנומיקה
Bonk (BONK) מידע
Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.
Bonk (BONK) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Bonk (BONK), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Bonk (BONK)
צלול לעומק כיצד BONK האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Bonk (BONK) is a Solana-based meme token with deep integrations across DeFi, gaming, and payments within the Solana ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to foster community engagement, incentivize liquidity, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: BONK is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with a maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens. It is also bridged to Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, but core functionalities are on Solana.
- Initial Distribution: There was no public or private sale; the majority of tokens were distributed via airdrop and ecosystem allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BONK tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Supply
|Amount (BONK)
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|21,000,000,000,000
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|21,000,000,000,000
|BONKDAO
|15.8%
|15,800,000,000,000
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|15,800,000,000,000
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|10,500,000,000,000
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
|Marketing
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
- No Team Sale: No tokens were sold to the public or private investors, and no portion was used for fundraising.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: Used across a growing list of dApps and platforms for payments and rewards.
- DeFi: BONK can be paired with other tokens in liquidity pools (e.g., BonkSwap), earning LPs a share of transaction fees (APY ranged from 23.43% to 43.36% as of Jan. 31, 2024).
- Staking: Liquidity providers in incentivized pools (BONK/SOL, BONK/USDC) receive esBONK rewards, which can be staked to unlock BONK over time.
- Gaming & NFTs: Used in games, NFT minting, and as rewards in various gamified applications.
- Referral Programs: BONKBot offers referral rewards paid in BONK, funded by a portion of trading fees.
Incentive Mechanisms:
- esBONK Staking: ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to LPs. esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
- Referral Rewards: Users referring new traders to BonkBot receive a share of trading fees in BONK (30% first month, 20% second, 10% ongoing).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
Locking
- esBONK Staking: esBONK tokens earned by LPs are locked and can be staked to unlock BONK linearly over 365 days.
- Early Contributors: Their allocation is subject to a 3-year linear vesting schedule.
Unlocking
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Locking Period (days)
|Early Contributors
|Linear
|Daily
|2023-01-01
|2025-12-31
|1,096
- Early Contributors: Receive daily unlocks of their allocation over three years, from Jan 1, 2023, to Dec 31, 2025.
- esBONK Staking: Users unlock BONK linearly over 365 days by staking esBONK.
Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Supply
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Period
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting
|2023-01-01 to 2025-12-31
|BONKDAO
|15.8%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Marketing
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
Additional Notes
- No Mint/Freeze Authority: The BONK token contract on Solana does not have mint or freeze authority, ensuring decentralization and security.
- No Delegated Staking: Staking is for liquidity incentives, not network security; there is no delegated staking or node operation.
- Ecosystem Integrations: BONK is integrated with 100+ dApps, including DeFi, gaming, NFT, and social platforms.
In summary: BONK’s token economics are community-focused, with airdrop-based distribution, strong DeFi incentives, and a transparent, time-locked vesting for contributors. Its utility spans payments, DeFi, gaming, and social rewards, with mechanisms to encourage long-term participation and ecosystem growth.
Bonk (BONK) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Bonk (BONK) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של BONK אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות BONKהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את BONKטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתBONKהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות BONK
מעוניין להוסיף את Bonk (BONK) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת BONK, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.
Bonk (BONK) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של BONKעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
BONK חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן BONK עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו BONK משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.
קנה Bonk (BONK)
סְכוּם
1 BONK = 0.00002104 USD