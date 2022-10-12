Aptos (APT) טוקנומיקה

Aptos (APT) טוקנומיקה

גלה תובנות מרכזיות לגבי Aptos (APT), כולל היצע האסימון, מודל ההפצה ונתוני שוק בזמן אמת.
USD

Aptos (APT) מידע

Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.

אתר רשמי:
https://aptosfoundation.org
מסמך לבן:
https://aptosfoundation.org/whitepaper
סייר בלוקים:
https://explorer.aptoslabs.com/

Aptos (APT) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר

חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Aptos (APT), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.

שווי שוק:
$ 3.01B
$ 3.01B$ 3.01B
ההיצע הכולל:
$ 1.17B
$ 1.17B$ 1.17B
אספקה במחזור:
$ 686.55M
$ 686.55M$ 686.55M
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
$ 5.13B
$ 5.13B$ 5.13B
שיא כל הזמנים:
$ 29.5
$ 29.5$ 29.5
שפל כל הזמנים:
$ 3.086972917064586
$ 3.086972917064586$ 3.086972917064586
מחיר נוכחי:
$ 4.38
$ 4.38$ 4.38

מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Aptos (APT)

צלול לעומק כיצד APT האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.

Aptos (APT) employs a multi-faceted token economic model designed to balance ecosystem growth, network security, and long-term alignment of stakeholders. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT.
  • Supply Growth: As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT, reflecting ongoing emissions and unlocks.
  • Inflation: The network issues new tokens primarily as staking rewards, with the inflation rate and reward schedule governed by protocol parameters and subject to on-chain governance. The exact annual inflation rate is not fixed and can be adjusted by governance.

Allocation Mechanism

APT tokens are distributed across several key categories, each with distinct vesting and unlock schedules:

Allocation CategoryInitial Allocation (%)Unlocking Details
Ecosystem Fund~51%125M unlocked at genesis, then ~3.2M/month for 10 years
Core Contributors & Founders~19%12-month cliff, then 11.88M/month for 6 months, then 3.96M/month for 30 months
Aptos Foundation~16.5%5M unlocked at genesis, then ~1.33M/month for 10 years
Private Investors~13.5%12-month cliff, then 8.42M/month for 6 months, then 2.81M/month for 30 months
Staking RewardsVariableOngoing issuance as block rewards

Note: Percentages are based on the initial supply; actual circulating shares change as tokens unlock and are distributed.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions on the Aptos network.
  • Staking: Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations.
  • Governance: Staked APT grants voting rights in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and airdrops to incentivize participation and growth.

Locking Mechanism

  • Validator Staking: When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests trigger a waiting period before tokens become liquid.
  • Vesting Schedules: Core contributors, private investors, and foundation allocations are subject to strict vesting and lockup periods, as detailed above.
  • Automatic Renewal: Validator lockup periods renew automatically unless an unlock is requested.

Unlocking Time and Schedule

The unlocking of APT tokens follows a structured, long-term schedule to prevent supply shocks and align incentives:

RecipientVesting StartCliff/Initial UnlockMonthly Unlocks (First 6 Months)Monthly Unlocks (Next 30 Months)Total Vesting Duration
Core Contributors & Founders2023-10-1212 months11,875,000 APT3,958,333 APT36 months post-cliff
Private Investors2023-10-1212 months8,423,915 APT2,807,972 APT36 months post-cliff
Aptos Foundation2022-10-125,000,000 APT1,333,333 APT/month-10 years
Ecosystem Fund2022-10-12125,000,000 APT3,210,145 APT/month-10 years

Unlocks are scheduled monthly, with larger amounts in the initial months post-cliff, then tapering off.

Liquid Supply and Market Impact

  • Gradual Increase: The liquid supply of APT increases steadily, with major unlocks scheduled periodically through at least 2032.
  • Ecosystem Dominance: The ecosystem fund remains the largest allocation, supporting ongoing development and community initiatives.
  • Potential Sell Pressure: Large unlocks for team and private investors may introduce market volatility, especially during major vesting events.

Summary Table: Aptos Token Unlocks (Sample)

Allocation RecipientVesting StartUnlocking Mechanism & Schedule
Aptos Foundation2022-10-125M at genesis, then 1.33M/month for 10 years
Ecosystem Fund2022-10-12125M at genesis, then 3.21M/month for 10 years
Private Investors2023-10-1212-month cliff, then 8.42M/month (6 months), then 2.81M/month (30 months)
Core Contributors & Founders2023-10-1212-month cliff, then 11.88M/month (6 months), then 3.96M/month (30 months)

Conclusion

Aptos' token economics are designed for long-term sustainability, gradual supply release, and strong ecosystem incentives. The combination of extended vesting, staking requirements, and governance participation aims to align the interests of all stakeholders and foster robust network growth. However, periodic large unlocks—especially for team and investors—should be closely monitored for their potential market impact.

Key Takeaways:

  • Long-term vesting and unlock schedules mitigate immediate sell pressure.
  • Staking and governance are central to network security and community participation.
  • Ecosystem and development receive the largest share of tokens, supporting ongoing innovation.
  • Unlock events can introduce volatility; market participants should track the schedule for informed decision-making.

Aptos (APT) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש

הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Aptos (APT) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.

מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:

ההיצע הכולל:

המספר המקסימלי של APT אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.

אספקה במחזור:

מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.

ההיצע המקסימלי:

המקסימום הקבוע של כמות APTהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.

FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):

מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.

שיעור האינפלציה:

משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.

למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?

היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.

היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.

הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.

FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.

עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את APTטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתAPTהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!

איך לקנות APT

מעוניין להוסיף את Aptos (APT) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת APT, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.

Aptos (APT) היסטוריית מחירים

ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של APTעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.

APT חיזוי מחיר

רוצה לדעת לאן APT עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו APT משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.

למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?

MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.

מעל 4,000 זוגות מסחר בשוקי ספוט וחוזים עתידיים
הרישום המהיר ביותר של אסימונים בין CEXs
#1 נזילות בענף כולו
עמלות הנמוכות ביותר, מגובות בשירות לקוחות 24/7
שקיפות מלאה של מעל 100% במלאי האסימונים עבור כספי המשתמשים
מחסומי כניסה נמוכים במיוחד: קנה קריפטו עם רק 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
קנה קריפטו עם רק 1 USDT: הדרך הכי קלה שלך לקריפטו!

כתב ויתור

נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.