Overview

Zero1 Labs is a decentralized AI platform with its native token, DEAI, designed to power a privacy-centric, community-driven ecosystem for decentralized AI (DeAI) applications. The token economics of DEAI are structured to incentivize participation, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and fair distribution.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Name: DEAI

DEAI Blockchain: Multi-chain (EVM, Solana, and others)

DEAI was listed on exchanges such as LCX in November 2024, indicating the start of public trading and broader distribution.

Supply Schedule: Specific details on the total supply and emission curve are not publicly disclosed in the available sources. There is no evidence of a fixed or deflationary supply schedule, nor a detailed breakdown of initial minting or ongoing emissions.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following mechanisms and programs are confirmed:

Allocation Program Description Community Program Over $2 million in DEAI allocated for community rewards, distributed via social and content engagement campaigns. Staking Incentives DEAI holders can stake tokens to earn APY and additional ecosystem incentives. Early Supporter Incentives Early participants and supporters are eligible for special rewards and allocations. Ecosystem Growth Incentives for developers, node runners, and contributors to build and maintain DeAI apps.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

DEAI is designed to be the core utility and incentive token within the Zero1 Labs ecosystem:

Staking: Users can stake DEAI to earn APY (10–15% depending on lock duration) and additional ZCP (Zero Construct Program) incentives, which can range from 30% to 150% APY.

Governance: Staked DEAI grants governance rights, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and protocol upgrades.

Ecosystem Participation: DEAI is used to access and utilize DeAI tools, participate in testnets, and engage in on-chain tasks.

Community Engagement: Points-based systems reward users for social engagement, content creation, referrals, and participation in incentivized testnets.

Developer Incentives: Developers and node operators are rewarded in DEAI for contributing to the ecosystem, validating data, and running infrastructure.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Staking Lock Periods: Users can choose to lock DEAI for different durations (e.g., 3 or 6 months) to receive higher APY and additional incentives.

Withdrawal Timeout: After unstaking, there is a 10-day withdrawal timeout before tokens become available.

Linear Vesting: Staking rewards and incentives are distributed via linear vesting over the chosen lock period.

Community Program Snapshots: For certain community reward programs, eligibility is determined by snapshots taken before the program launch, ensuring fair distribution to active participants.

Unlocking Time

Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal 10 days after an unstaking request.

Community Rewards: Distributed after program completion, based on engagement and snapshot eligibility.

No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, investor, or foundation allocations as of the latest available data.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Public listing (Nov 2024), no detailed emission curve disclosed Allocation Community rewards, staking, ecosystem incentives, early supporter programs Usage/Incentive Staking, governance, ecosystem participation, developer/node rewards, social engagement Locking 3/6 month staking options, linear vesting, 10-day withdrawal timeout Unlocking Post-staking: 10 days; Community rewards: after program; No public team/investor vesting info

Additional Insights

Community-Centric: Zero1 Labs emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with no mention of traditional VC allocations.

Ecosystem Growth: The tokenomics are designed to bootstrap early adoption, incentivize meaningful participation, and reward both users and builders.

Transparency: While the incentive and usage mechanisms are well-documented, the lack of a detailed public allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for full transparency.

Limitations

No official, detailed allocation or vesting table is available in public sources as of August 2025.

The supply schedule and total supply are not explicitly disclosed.

Team and investor vesting details are not published.

For the most up-to-date and detailed information, consult the Zero1 Labs documentation or their official website.