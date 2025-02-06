BERA (BERA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka

Tutustu BERA (BERA) /-rahakkeen keskeisiin tietoihin, mukaan lukien sen rahaketarjonta, jakelumalli ja reaaliaikaiset markkinatiedot.
BERA (BERA) -rahakkeen tiedot

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

Virallinen verkkosivusto:
https://berachain.com/
Valkoinen paperi:
https://docs.berachain.com/

BERA (BERA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi

Tutustu BERA (BERA) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.

Markkina-arvo:
$ 323.23M
$ 323.23M$ 323.23M
Kokonaistarjonta:
$ 506.65M
$ 506.65M$ 506.65M
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
$ 124.13M
$ 124.13M$ 124.13M
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
$ 1.32B
$ 1.32B$ 1.32B
Kaikkien aikojen korkein:
$ 20
$ 20$ 20
Kaikkien aikojen alin:
$ 1
$ 1$ 1
Nykyinen hinta:
$ 2.604
$ 2.604$ 2.604

BERA (BERA) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne

Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten BERA-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.

Berachain introduces a novel tokenomics model centered around its Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus, combining elements of DeFi, governance, and staking to align incentives for users, validators, and liquidity providers. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Overview

  • BERA: Native gas token for transaction fees and network operations.
  • BGT (Bera Governance Token): Non-transferable governance token, can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):
    • Validators must stake BERA to propose blocks.
    • Users delegate BGT to validators, increasing their reward emissions.
    • Validator rewards are distributed from a central Rewards Vault, proportional to the amount staked and delegated.
    • BGT is routed through liquidity pools (DEX Pool A/B), incentivizing liquidity provision.
    • Future BGT inflation (block rewards) is managed via the x/berachef module, with a bribe mechanism (x/bribe) to further incentivize delegates.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock StartUnlock Schedule / CliffDescription / Recipients
Airdrop15.8%2025-02-06Instant + DailyDistributed to ecosystem participants: testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, builders
Ecosystem & R&D20%2025-02-061yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linearFor ecosystem development, R&D, growth, and Berachain Foundation operations
Future Community Initiatives13.1%2026-02-061yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linearFor developers, applications, and user incentive programs
Initial Core Contributors16.8%2026-02-061yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linearAdvisors and Big Bera Labs members
Investors34.3%2026-02-061yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linearSeed, Series A, and Series B investors

Unlocks are typically instant for the first portion after the cliff, then distributed linearly (monthly) over 24 months.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking & Delegation:
    • Users delegate BGT to validators, who in turn stake BERA to secure the network.
    • Delegators and validators receive rewards from the Rewards Vault, proportional to their stake and delegation.
  • Liquidity Provision:
    • BGT is routed to DEX pools, incentivizing liquidity providers and integrating DeFi yields with network security.
  • Bribe Mechanism:
    • Additional incentives (bribes) can be sent to delegates, further aligning user participation with network health.
  • Governance:
    • BGT holders participate in governance, influencing protocol upgrades and reward distribution.
  • Burn Mechanism:
    • BGT can be burned 1:1 for BERA, providing a deflationary pressure and utility for governance tokens.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Cliff and Linear Vesting:
    • Most allocations (Ecosystem, Community, Contributors, Investors) have a 1-year cliff, after which 1/6th is released instantly, and the remainder vests linearly over 24 months.
  • Airdrop:
    • Airdrop allocations are distributed instantly and daily, with a portion unlocked immediately and the rest over a set period.
  • No Unlocks in Recent Week:
    • As of the last week of July 2025, no new unlocks have occurred, indicating a period of stability in circulating supply.

Circulating Supply and Recent Trends

  • Circulating Supply:
    • As of July 31, 2025, the circulating supply of BERA is approximately 122.1 million tokens, showing a steady increase over the past week.
  • Futures Volume:
    • BERA futures trading volume has fluctuated between ~$24.6M and ~$74M daily in the last week, indicating active market participation.
  • Revenue:
    • Daily protocol revenue remains modest, with occasional spikes, reflecting early-stage adoption and ongoing ecosystem development.

Summary Table: Berachain BERA Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceProof-of-Liquidity: Validators stake BERA, users delegate BGT, rewards from Rewards Vault
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/IncentivesStaking, delegation, liquidity provision, bribes, governance, BGT burn for BERA
Locking/Unlocking1-year cliff, 1/6th instant, 24-month linear vesting for most allocations
Circulating Supply TrendGradual increase, ~122.1M BERA as of July 31, 2025
Unlocking EventsNo new unlocks in the last week

Additional Insights

  • Innovative Design: Berachain’s PoL model is designed to maximize DeFi participation, decentralization, and sustainable incentives, drawing inspiration from veTokenomics (e.g., Curve) but with unique mechanisms to prevent dominance by a single liquid staking platform.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Rapid TVL growth post-mainnet launch, with major protocols (BEX, Kodiak, Beraborrow, Dolomite) driving adoption and liquidity.
  • Governance and Flexibility: The modular EVM architecture and governance token design allow for adaptable protocol upgrades and community-driven development.

For further details, see Berachain’s official documentation and ecosystem resources.

BERA (BERA) -rahakkeen hintahistoria

