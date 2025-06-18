قیمت Zulu Network (ZULU)
قیمت لحظه ای Zulu Network (ZULU) امروز معادل 0.00241011 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 348.68K USD است. قیمت ZULU به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Zulu Network در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل -- USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Zulu Network در طول روز -12.75%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 144.50M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای ZULU به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت ZULU است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Zulu Network به USD به میزان $ -0.00035238916372744 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Zulu Network به USD به میزان $ -0.0010100156 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Zulu Network به USD به میزان $ -0.0019782520 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Zulu Network به USD به میزان $ -0.00567559338588303 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.00035238916372744
|-12.75%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0010100156
|-41.90%
|60 روز
|$ -0.0019782520
|-82.08%
|90 روز
|$ -0.00567559338588303
|-70.19%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Zulu Network را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-1.38%
-12.75%
-29.22%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What Is Zulu Network? Zulu Network is the first Native Bitcoin DePIN Layer optimized for AI + DePIN implementations. With Zulu, everyone will have the ability to stake assets, help facilitate operation of various DePIN and AI protocols and earn on the Bitcoin Network. Zulu is an innovative blockchain protocol that combines the security of Bitcoin with the flexibility of EVM infrastructure to foster a new decentralized economy, focus on AI & physical infrastructures, and empower users to stake their assets to power the future of DePIN innovation. Zulu Token ($ZULU) and Its Utility The native cryptocurrency, $ZULU, powers transactions and staking on Zulu Network, serving as the ecosystem’s utility and governance token. Key functions of $ZULU include: Transaction Fees and Staking Rewards: $ZULU tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. Governance: Token holders can vote on proposals and protocol upgrades, ensuring decentralized governance. DePIN and AI Activation: $ZULU powers applications within DePIN protocols and AI-driven systems on the network. Key Features of Zulu Network People want to innovate and earn on Bitcoin, but the ecosystem has limitations. Bitcoin is ready to evolve from a pure store of value to something bigger: DePIN, BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), EVM + BTC, and AI innovation. Our motivation for founding Zulu is our deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo of traditional infrastructures and promote a more equitable digital economy. We recognize the growing concerns surrounding centralized systems, such as high costs, lack of transparency, and vulnerabilities to data breaches, and are driven by the vision of harnessing blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative that empowers individuals and communities. Zulu Network stands out by introducing EVM + UTXO layers, that bring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, support for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and account-based smart contracts, DePIN, and other advanced features to Bitcoin, expanding Bitcoin’s use cases and value proposition. Decentralized Bitcoin Bridge: Zulu’s BitVM-based bridge facilitates seamless, trust-minimized asset transfers between Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, enhancing liquidity and cross-chain interoperability. Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Using zkSync's technology, Zulu employs ZKPs for efficient, privacy-focused transactions that are verifiable on the Bitcoin network. This ensures security and scalability, while also introducing programmability to Bitcoin. Staking and Mining Rewards: The network uses a mix of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to secure its operations, rewarding stakers with $ZULU and Bitcoin (BTC). This design allows users to earn Bitcoin through participation and governance activities on the platform. Tokenomics and Governance Zulu Network has a transparent token allocation model to foster sustainable growth: Launchpad/Community Offering: 5% of Total Supply Community Building & Airdrop: 10% of Total Supply Marketing: 2% of Total Supply Investors: 12% of Total Supply Team & Advisors: 15% of Total Supply Foundation: 20% of Total Supply AI & DePIN Mining: 16% of Total Supply Ecosystem & DAO Reserve: 20% of Total Supply Roadmap Zulu Network is preparing for significant milestones in 2024: Investors and Partnerships Zulu Network has attracted investment from notable blockchain and tech investors, including Draper Dragon, Web3.com, CGV, PANONY, D11 Labs, BlueRun Ventures (CH), Satoshi Lab, Ledger Capital, among others. Strategic partnerships aim to expand its ecosystem, bridging DeFi, DePIN, and AI initiatives across platforms: https://zulunetwork.io/ecosystem Full list: AdamSwap, Avail, Beosin, Bitget Wallet, Bybit Wallet, Bool Network, BounceBit, Cobo, East Blue, Followin, Fox Wallet, Gate Wallet, GoPlus Security, Hivello, Inscription Alliance, Intract, Kappa Lending, Kontos, Merlin Chain, Mintlayer, Native, Nubit, OKX Explorer, Orbiter Finance, Owlto Finance, Paid Network, Pell, PoPP, Portal to Bitcoin, Satoshi Protocol, ScaleBit, SecwareX, Taker Protocol, Tuna Chain, XLink, oooo_money. Where Can You Use and Buy $ZULU? Currently in its pre-mainnet phase, $ZULU will be available on various crypto exchanges. Users will be able to engage in staking, DePIN protocols, and dApps on Zulu Network’s ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining environment on Bitcoin that combines security with innovation. Buy on Gate: https://www.gate.io/en/trade/ZULU_USDT Buy on MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/ZULU_USDT Conclusion Zulu Network is pioneering a new era for Bitcoin, blending secure Bitcoin L1 properties with EVM capabilities to support DeFi, DePIN, and AI. Through its dual-layer architecture, community-driven governance, and decentralized Bitcoin bridge, Zulu Network is set to expand Bitcoin’s utility and democratize access to next-generation blockchain applications.
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 ZULU به VND
₫63.42204465
|1 ZULU به AUD
A$0.0037115694
|1 ZULU به GBP
￡0.0017834814
|1 ZULU به EUR
€0.0020726946
|1 ZULU به USD
$0.00241011
|1 ZULU به MYR
RM0.0102188664
|1 ZULU به TRY
₺0.0950788395
|1 ZULU به JPY
¥0.3498274665
|1 ZULU به RUB
₽0.189193635
|1 ZULU به INR
₹0.2083058073
|1 ZULU به IDR
Rp39.5099936784
|1 ZULU به KRW
₩3.3151304061
|1 ZULU به PHP
₱0.1372075623
|1 ZULU به EGP
￡E.0.1207706121
|1 ZULU به BRL
R$0.0132074028
|1 ZULU به CAD
C$0.0032777496
|1 ZULU به BDT
৳0.2946118464
|1 ZULU به NGN
₦3.719281752
|1 ZULU به UAH
₴0.1000918683
|1 ZULU به VES
Bs0.24583122
|1 ZULU به PKR
Rs0.6823503432
|1 ZULU به KZT
₸1.2353018805
|1 ZULU به THB
฿0.0785454849
|1 ZULU به TWD
NT$0.0714115593
|1 ZULU به AED
د.إ0.0088451037
|1 ZULU به CHF
Fr0.0019521891
|1 ZULU به HKD
HK$0.0188952624
|1 ZULU به MAD
.د.م0.0219802032
|1 ZULU به MXN
$0.0458161911