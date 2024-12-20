قیمت Request (REQ)
قیمت لحظه ای Request (REQ) امروز معادل 0.099331 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 76.79M USD است. قیمت REQ به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Request در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 6.51M USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Request در طول روز -17.38%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 769.29M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای REQ به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت REQ است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Request به USD به میزان $ -0.0209023820624987 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Request به USD به میزان $ -0.0033806213 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Request به USD به میزان $ -0.0009939357 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Request به USD به میزان $ -0.00793514125677847 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.0209023820624987
|-17.38%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0033806213
|-3.40%
|60 روز
|$ -0.0009939357
|-1.00%
|90 روز
|$ -0.00793514125677847
|-7.39%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Request را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-3.11%
-17.38%
-25.81%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What Is Request (REQ)? The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means. It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies. When a user creates a request for payment, they define to which address the payment needs to be allocated and what the amount is. The user can also define the terms and conditions of the payment, upgrading a simple request into an invoice. Once this is completed, the user can share their request to be paid by their counterparty. Every step is documented and stored on the Request network, allowing everyone involved to easily keep track of all the invoices and payments for accounting purposes. Request is also integrated with legislation across the world to remain compliant with the trade laws of each individual country. Who Are the Founders of Request? The founders of Request are Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. Christophe Lassuyt is currently the chief financial officer at Request. Before this position, he co-founded MONEYTIS. Etienne Tatur is the chief technical officer of Request. Prior to this, he also co-founded MONEYTIS and worked as a lead developer at QOBUZ, a music streaming service. What Makes Request Unique? The payments on Request are performed by simply sending an invoice through the blockchain; the counterparty can then detect the request and pay it with one click in a peer-to-peer manner. The fact that the payments are push-generated instead of pull-generated is one of Request’s key advantages. There is no need for users to share their account information. The use of blockchain technology also eliminates the need for third-party processors, resulting in a reduction in transaction costs. The Request Network leverages decentralized blockchains such as Ethereum and IPFS for an increased level of security, privacy and data ownership for the end-user. The platform does have transaction fees, which is a cost that is required to broadcast a change to the blockchain network. The transaction fees are used to incentivize miners to reach consensus on the state of the network. REQ can be stored on wallets such as Metamask, MyEtherWallet, Ledger, imToken, Trezor, Atomic Wallet, Jaxx Liberty and Trust Wallet. How Many Request (REQ) Coins Are There in Circulation? REQ is an ERC-20 token that can be spent to use the Request Network. A portion of the REQ fee is burned at a rate that is determined by the current supply and the exchange rate with other currencies. Request’s (REQ) circulating supply is at 999,912,165 REQ as of February 2021 and the maximum supply is 999,983,984 tokens. How Is the Request Network Secured? REQ is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum platform. The requests made with REQ are stored on an immutable digital ledger. This ledger also serves as proof for all auditing purposes.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 REQ به AUD
A$0.1589296
|1 REQ به GBP
￡0.07847149
|1 REQ به EUR
€0.09535776
|1 REQ به USD
$0.099331
|1 REQ به MYR
RM0.4469895
|1 REQ به TRY
₺3.49446458
|1 REQ به JPY
¥15.57112756
|1 REQ به RUB
₽10.25989899
|1 REQ به INR
₹8.44412831
|1 REQ به IDR
Rp1,602.11267893
|1 REQ به PHP
₱5.84364273
|1 REQ به EGP
￡E.5.05694121
|1 REQ به BRL
R$0.6059191
|1 REQ به CAD
C$0.14204333
|1 REQ به BDT
৳11.91574676
|1 REQ به NGN
₦154.72094553
|1 REQ به UAH
₴4.18580834
|1 REQ به VES
Bs5.065881
|1 REQ به PKR
Rs27.7530814
|1 REQ به KZT
₸52.30671129
|1 REQ به THB
฿3.41996633
|1 REQ به TWD
NT$3.24415046
|1 REQ به CHF
Fr0.08840459
|1 REQ به HKD
HK$0.77180187
|1 REQ به MAD
.د.م1.00026317