قیمت لحظه‌ ای Lux SideQuests امروز برابر است با 0 USD. به‌ روزرسانی‌ های قیمت LSQ به USD در زمان واقعی، نمودارهای لحظه ای، ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و موارد دیگر را دنبال کنید. روند قیمت LSQ را به‌ سادگی در MEXC بررسی کنید.

لوگو Lux SideQuests

قیمت Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

لیست نشده

قیمت لحظه‌ ای 1 LSQ به USD:

$0.00043781
$0.00043781$0.00043781
+8.00%1D
mexc
اطلاعات این توکن از منابع شخص ثالث جمع‌ آوری شده است. MEXC صرفاً به عنوان یک گردآورنده اطلاعات عمل می‌ کند. سایر توکن‌ های لیست شده در بازاراسپات MEXC را نیز بررسی کنید!
USD
نمودار قیمت لحظه ای Lux SideQuests (LSQ)
آخرین به‌ روزرسانی صفحه: 2025-10-28 12:55:23 (UTC+8)

اطلاعات قیمت Lux SideQuests (LSQ) به واحد USD

بازه تغییر قیمت 24 ساعته:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
کمترین قیمت 24 ساعته
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
بیشترین قیمت 24 ساعته

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.69%

+8.03%

+3.97%

+3.97%

قیمت لحظه‌ ای Lux SideQuests (LSQ) برابر است با --. در 24 ساعت گذشته، LSQ در بازه قیمتی حداقل $ 0 تا حداکثر $ 0 معامله شده است که نشان‌ دهنده نوسانات فعال بازار است. بیشترین قیمت در تاریخچه گذشته LSQ برابر با $ 0 و کمترین قیمت در تاریخچه گذشته آن برابر با $ 0 می‌ باشد.

از نظر عملکرد کوتاه‌ مدت، LSQ در یک ساعت گذشته -0.69%، در 24 ساعت گذشته +8.03% و در 7 روز گذشته +3.97% تغییر داشته است. این اطلاعات نمای کلی سریعی از روندهای قیمت و دینامیک‌ های بازار اخیر آن در MEXC به شما ارائه می‌ دهد.

اطلاعات بازار Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

$ 437.81K
$ 437.81K$ 437.81K

--
----

$ 437.81K
$ 437.81K$ 437.81K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

ارزش بازار فعلی Lux SideQuests برابر است با $ 437.81K، با حجم معاملات 24 ساعته --. عرضه در گردش LSQ برابر است با 1.00B، و عرضه کل آن 1000000000.0 می‌ باشد. ارزش کل رقیق‌ شده (FDV) آن $ 437.81K است.

تاریخچه قیمت Lux SideQuests (LSQ) به واحد USD

امروز، تغییر قیمت Lux SideQuests به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Lux SideQuests به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Lux SideQuests به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Lux SideQuests به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.

دورهتغییر قیمت (USD)تغییر قیمت (%)
امروز$ 0+8.03%
30 روز$ 0--
60 روز$ 0--
90 روز$ 0--

Lux SideQuestsLSQ چیست

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن‌ ها، سریع‌ ترین لیستینگ توکن‌ ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم‌ اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره‌ مند شوید!

پیش‌ بینی قیمت Lux SideQuests (USD)

ارزش Lux SideQuests (LSQ) در USD فردا، هفته آینده یا ماه آینده چقدر خواهد بود؟ دارایی‌ های شما از Lux SideQuests (LSQ) در سال‌ های 2025، 2026، 2027، 2028 یا حتی 10 یا 20 سال آینده چقدر ارزش خواهند داشت؟ از ابزار پیش‌ بینی قیمت ما استفاده کنید تا چشم‌ اندازهای کوتاه‌ مدت و بلندمدت Lux SideQuests را بررسی کنید.

همین حالا پیش‌ بینی قیمت Lux SideQuests را بررسی کنید!

LSQ به ارزهای محلی

توکنومیکس Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

درک، توکنومیکس Lux SideQuests (LSQ) می‌تواند بینش عمیق‌تری درباره ارزش بلندمدت و پتانسیل رشد آن ارائه دهد. از نحوه توزیع توکن‌ها تا مدیریت عرضه، توکنومیکس ساختار اصلی اقتصاد یک پروژه را نشان می‌دهد. همین حالا درباره توکنومیکس گسترده LSQ بیشتر بدانید!

افراد همچنین می پرسند: سوالات متداول دیگر درباره Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

امروز Lux SideQuests (LSQ) چقدر ارزش دارد؟
قیمت لحظه ای LSQ به واحد USD برابر است با 0 USD، که به‌ صورت لحظه‌ ای با جدیدترین داده‌ های بازار به‌ روزرسانی می‌ شود.
قیمت فعلی LSQ نسبت به USD چقدر است؟
قیمت فعلی LSQ نسبت به USD برابر است با $ 0. برای تبدیل دقیق توکن، به مبدل MEXC مراجعه کنید.
ارزش بازار Lux SideQuests چقدر است؟
ارزش بازار LSQ برابر است با $ 437.81K USD. ارزش بازار = قیمت فعلی × عرضه در گردش. این مقدار نشان‌ دهنده ارزش کل بازار توکن و رتبه‌ بندی آن است.
عرضه در گردش LSQ چقدر است؟
عرضه در گردش LSQ برابر است با 1.00B USD.
بالاترین قیمت تمام‌ وقت LSQ چقدر بوده است؟
LSQ به بالاترین قیمت در تاریخچه گذشته 0 USD دست یافت.
پایین‌ ترین قیمت LSQ در طی تمام این زمان چقدر بوده است؟
LSQ به پایین‌ ترین قیمت تاریخچه گذشته تمام‌ وقت 0 USD رسید.
حجم معاملات LSQ چقدر است؟
حجم معاملات لحظه ای 24 ساعته برای LSQ برابر است با -- USD.
آیا LSQ در سال جاری افزایش خواهد یافت؟
احتمال رشد LSQ در سال جاری وجود دارد که به شرایط بازار و پیشرفت‌ های پروژه بستگی دارد. برای بررسی دقیق‌ تر، به پیش‌ بینی قیمت LSQ مراجعه کنید.
آخرین به‌ روزرسانی صفحه: 2025-10-28 12:55:23 (UTC+8)

به‌ روزرسانی‌ های مهم بازار مربوط به Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

زمان (UTC+8)نوعاطلاعات
10-27 16:29:31به روز رسانی های صنعت
سرمایه بازار در گردش ZEC به ۶ میلیارد دلار نزدیک می‌شود، به اوج قیمت جدید می‌رسد
10-26 23:17:37به روز رسانی های صنعت
بیت کوین از 113,000 دلار فراتر می‌رود، اتریوم از 4,000 دلار عبور می‌کند
10-26 19:10:22به روز رسانی های صنعت
با ویروسی شدن "PING"، تعداد تراکنش‌ها و آدرس‌های معاملاتی x402 ده‌ها برابر افزایش یافت
10-25 15:47:08به روز رسانی های صنعت
داده‌ها: آدرس‌هایی که بین 100 و 10,000 ETH نگه‌داری می‌کنند، طی هفته گذشته 218,000 ETH جمع‌آوری کرده‌اند
10-25 13:34:16به روز رسانی های صنعت
تعداد معاملات هفتگی پروتکل x402 با افزایش 492.63 درصدی نسبت به هفته قبل
10-25 06:10:28به روز رسانی های صنعت
داده‌ها: تعداد بیت‌کوین‌هایی که پس از بیش از ۷ سال غیرفعال بودن دوباره فعال شده‌اند، امسال به اوج قیمت جدید رسیده است

سلب مسئولیت

قیمت‌های ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه می‌شود که سرمایه‌گذاری صرفاً در پروژه‌ها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آن‌ها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایه‌گذاران تجربه سرمایه‌گذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایه‌گذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایه‌گذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمی‌تواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایه‌گذاری‌های شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایه‌گذاری‌تان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایه‌گذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمی‌پذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که داده‌های مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمت‌های لحظه‌ای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاع‌رسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه می‌شوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایت‌های شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC می‌باشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایت‌های شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.

