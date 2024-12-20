قیمت Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)
قیمت لحظه ای Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) امروز معادل 0.064917 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 12.20M USD است. قیمت BCD به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Bitcoin Diamond در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 25.26K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Diamond در طول روز -7.60%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 188.16M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای BCD به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت BCD است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Diamond به USD به میزان $ -0.00534547867045501 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Diamond به USD به میزان $ -0.0066821989 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Diamond به USD به میزان $ +0.0016377520 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Diamond به USD به میزان $ -0.00092774709153744 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.00534547867045501
|-7.60%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0066821989
|-10.29%
|60 روز
|$ +0.0016377520
|+2.52%
|90 روز
|$ -0.00092774709153744
|-1.40%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Bitcoin Diamond را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+0.86%
-7.60%
-27.90%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a fork of Bitcoin that occurs at the predetermined height of block 495,866 and therewith a new chain will be generated as the BCD. Bitcoin Diamond miners will begin creating blocks with a new proof-of-work algorithm, and will consecutively develop and enhance the protection for account transfer and privacy based on original features of BTC. This will cause a bifurcation of the Bitcoin blockchain. The original Bitcoin blockchain will continue unaltered, but a new branch of the blockchain will split off from the original chain. It shares the same transaction history with Bitcoin until it starts branching and coming into a unique block from which it diverges. As a result of this process, a new cryptocurrency was created which we call “Bitcoin Diamond”. Bitcoin Diamond coin could win over a lot of Bitcoin users with its faster transaction times, lower fees and easier access to new users. Bitcoin is a hugely popular coin but it can be quite difficult to use! Many critics of Bitcoin argue that the coin won’t be a valid replacement for normal money until users can make small purchases; quickly and easily. A network offering these features will also appeal to small businesses dealing in low priced, high-volume goods like coffee or fast food. However, in my opinion the price of Bitcoin Diamond will have to be more stable before it attracts any big-brand clients like Starbucks or McDonalds. One of the main safety features of blockchain technology is encryption. Private personal information is hidden using computer code. Some critics of Bitcoin think that not enough user information is encrypted. For example, all transactions and their amounts can be seen by anyone using the Bitcoin network. This can make tracing the real identities of users fairly easy for governments and other organizations. The team behind Bitcoin Diamond wanted to encrypt more user information. However, they have recently decided not to add more privacy features to BCD. They feel that governments will soon start passing laws that stop cryptocurrencies from hiding user data. In a statement published on Medium, the team noted Japan and Russia as examples of this trend. Bitcoin Diamond is processing much larger blocks than Bitcoin in the same amount of time. Larger blocks mean more transactions and a quicker average transaction time. Bitcoin Diamond makes it easy to mine BCD with less powerful computers. GPU mining allows more users to get involved in supporting the network and this can only be a good thing. Bitcoin is the world’s top cryptocurrency but it’s still quite difficult to use. Diamond coin’s high transaction speeds and low price could make it perfect for buying and selling small and inexpensive products like coffee or bus tickets.
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 BCD به AUD
A$0.1038672
|1 BCD به GBP
￡0.05128443
|1 BCD به EUR
€0.06232032
|1 BCD به USD
$0.064917
|1 BCD به MYR
RM0.29277567
|1 BCD به TRY
₺2.28183255
|1 BCD به JPY
¥10.17638892
|1 BCD به RUB
₽6.66957258
|1 BCD به INR
₹5.51989251
|1 BCD به IDR
Rp1,047.04824051
|1 BCD به PHP
₱3.81776877
|1 BCD به EGP
￡E.3.30557364
|1 BCD به BRL
R$0.39923955
|1 BCD به CAD
C$0.09283131
|1 BCD به BDT
৳7.78744332
|1 BCD به NGN
₦101.11666671
|1 BCD به UAH
₴2.73560238
|1 BCD به VES
Bs3.310767
|1 BCD به PKR
Rs18.1378098
|1 BCD به KZT
₸34.18464303
|1 BCD به THB
฿2.24158401
|1 BCD به TWD
NT$2.12213673
|1 BCD به CHF
Fr0.05777613
|1 BCD به HKD
HK$0.50440509
|1 BCD به MAD
.د.م0.65371419