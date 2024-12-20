قیمت Ardor (ARDR)
قیمت لحظه ای Ardor (ARDR) امروز معادل 0.085899 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 85.59M USD است. قیمت ARDR به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Ardor در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 7.45M USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Ardor در طول روز -4.66%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 998.47M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای ARDR به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت ARDR است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Ardor به USD به میزان $ -0.00420290994248805 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Ardor به USD به میزان $ -0.0082510542 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Ardor به USD به میزان $ -0.0014997364 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Ardor به USD به میزان $ +0.00365077123183928 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.00420290994248805
|-4.66%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0082510542
|-9.60%
|60 روز
|$ -0.0014997364
|-1.74%
|90 روز
|$ +0.00365077123183928
|+4.44%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Ardor را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+2.03%
-4.66%
-19.92%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 ARDR به AUD
A$0.1374384
|1 ARDR به GBP
￡0.0687192
|1 ARDR به EUR
€0.08246304
|1 ARDR به USD
$0.085899
|1 ARDR به MYR
RM0.38740449
|1 ARDR به TRY
₺3.01934985
|1 ARDR به JPY
¥13.48700199
|1 ARDR به RUB
₽8.8905465
|1 ARDR به INR
₹7.30742793
|1 ARDR به IDR
Rp1,385.46754797
|1 ARDR به PHP
₱5.05257918
|1 ARDR به EGP
￡E.4.37397708
|1 ARDR به BRL
R$0.52827885
|1 ARDR به CAD
C$0.12283557
|1 ARDR به BDT
৳10.30444404
|1 ARDR به NGN
₦133.79885937
|1 ARDR به UAH
₴3.61978386
|1 ARDR به VES
Bs4.380849
|1 ARDR به PKR
Rs24.0001806
|1 ARDR به KZT
₸45.23355441
|1 ARDR به THB
฿2.9721054
|1 ARDR به TWD
NT$2.8088973
|1 ARDR به CHF
Fr0.07645011
|1 ARDR به HKD
HK$0.66743523
|1 ARDR به MAD
.د.م0.86500293