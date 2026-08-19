Vanta Network Price Today

The live Vanta Network (SN8) price today is $ 5.4, with a 6.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN8 to USD conversion rate is $ 5.4 per SN8.

Vanta Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,263,588, with a circulating supply of 5.05M SN8. During the last 24 hours, SN8 traded between $ 5.38 (low) and $ 5.83 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 25.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.06021.

In short-term performance, SN8 moved -0.07% in the last hour and -9.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 439.30K.

Vanta Network (SN8) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.26M$ 27.26M $ 27.26M Volume (24H) $ 439.30K$ 439.30K $ 439.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.26M$ 27.26M $ 27.26M Circulation Supply 5.05M 5.05M 5.05M Total Supply 5,045,822.58512688 5,045,822.58512688 5,045,822.58512688

The current Market Cap of Vanta Network is $ 27.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 439.30K. The circulating supply of SN8 is 5.05M, with a total supply of 5045822.58512688. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.26M.