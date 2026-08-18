Manadia Price Today

The live Manadia (UMXM) price today is ￡ 0.1045, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMXM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.1045 per UMXM.

Manadia currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- UMXM. During the last 24 hours, UMXM traded between ￡ 0.0751 (low) and ￡ 0.1134 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UMXM moved +0.19% in the last hour and -43.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.24K.

Manadia (UMXM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 107.24K￡ 107.24K ￡ 107.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 31.35M￡ 31.35M ￡ 31.35M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 300,000,000 300,000,000 300,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Manadia is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.24K. The circulating supply of UMXM is --, with a total supply of 300000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 31.35M.