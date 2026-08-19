What is the real-time price of Phi Protocol today?

The live price of Phi Protocol stands at £, moving 1.51% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for PHI?

PHI has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Phi Protocol showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is PHI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests PHI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Phi Protocol?

With a market cap of £11575.6713306711030000, Phi Protocol is ranked #6890, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has PHI seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Phi Protocol compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0029134543237525290000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence PHI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (998407523.816097 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Applications, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.