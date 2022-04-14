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Top AI Applications Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the AI Applications sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13514
-0.34%
+0.38%
+1.95%
$ 1.49B
$ 74.88K
2
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 14.2323
-0.47%
+19.46%
+22.28%
$ 678.40M
$ 16.96K
3
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.63578
+0.17%
-12.17%
-5.72%
$ 264.95M
$ 1.93M
4
AKEDO
AKEDO
AKE
$ 0.0098858
+0.71%
-3.45%
+132.91%
$ 218.75M
$ 121.99M
5
Tagger
Tagger
TAG
$ 0.0009029
+0.11%
-4.53%
-26.25%
$ 97.57M
$ 81.06M
6
Law Blocks AI
Law Blocks AI
LBT
$ 0.293806
+0.05%
0.00%
-0.67%
$ 71.98M
$ 609.35K
7
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.171
-0.35%
-4.90%
-14.59%
$ 60.90M
$ 778.26K
8
DAPPOS
DAPPOS
DOS
$ 0.22941
+1.41%
-1.09%
-33.34%
$ 45.90M
$ 9.03M
9
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.00341
+5.86%
+2.91%
+4.37%
$ 42.81M
$ 29.33M
10
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.24013
+3.31%
-9.94%
-76.38%
$ 40.01M
$ 9.20M
11
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02005
-0.40%
-0.50%
-3.75%
$ 26.13M
$ 3.38M
12
Victoria VR
Victoria VR
VR
$ 0.001474
+2.01%
-3.23%
-2.91%
$ 24.70M
$ 56.67M
13
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07646
-0.21%
-0.27%
+0.27%
$ 23.43M
$ 1.18M
14
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0.0002265
-0.88%
-2.96%
-28.93%
$ 22.49M
$ 262.67M
15
Rei
Rei
REI
$ 0.02233256
+1.28%
-0.00%
+0.87%
$ 22.33M
$ 172.95K
16
Alchemist AI
Alchemist AI
ALCH
$ 0.02458
+0.45%
-2.14%
-9.04%
$ 20.94M
$ 2.23M
17
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2885
-0.10%
-1.20%
-6.36%
$ 20.14M
$ 192.56K
18
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.019432
+0.02%
-1.49%
-5.24%
$ 18.16M
$ 3.29M
19
MEET48
MEET48
IDOL
$ 0.01647
-0.06%
0.00%
+0.30%
$ 17.22M
$ 4.30M
20
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.008226
+0.91%
-0.85%
+3.38%
$ 16.53M
$ 9.56M
21
Dolphin
Dolphin
POD
$ 0.339991
-1.36%
+0.05%
-6.90%
$ 14.87M
$ 1.27M
22
tokenbot
tokenbot
CLANKER
$ 12.14
-0.49%
-3.64%
-2.40%
$ 12.01M
$ 5.56K
23
FLock.io
FLock.io
FLOCK
$ 0.02862
0.00%
-3.21%
-4.38%
$ 11.15M
$ 61.95K
24
INFINIT
INFINIT
IN
$ 0.03136
-0.41%
-0.54%
-1.01%
$ 10.81M
$ 2.11M
25
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0613
0.00%
+0.66%
-2.39%
$ 9.07M
$ 169.28K
26
GENIUS AI
GENIUS AI
GNUS
$ 0.593949
-0.15%
-0.01%
-2.30%
$ 9.02M
$ 693.14
27
Everlyn AI
Everlyn AI
LYN
$ 0.03538
+0.23%
+0.29%
-0.96%
$ 8.95M
$ 2.22M
28
AI COMPANIONS
AI COMPANIONS
AIC
$ 0.010319
+0.40%
-2.69%
-14.31%
$ 7.65M
$ 5.50M
29
AUKI
AUKI
AUKI
$ 0.004502
-0.66%
+1.25%
+4.30%
$ 5.70M
$ 1.12M
30
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.002971
+0.17%
-1.07%
-3.49%
$ 5.12M
$ 5.46M
31
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.004902
+0.99%
+0.04%
+2.09%
$ 4.98M
$ 11.82M
32
GamerCoin
GamerCoin
GHX
$ 0.004906
-0.06%
+0.16%
-5.31%
$ 3.19M
$ 8.99M
33
LushAI
LushAI
LUSH
$ 0.00032824
0.00%
--
+1.47%
$ 2.30M
$ 64.86
34
Somnium Space CUBEs
Somnium Space CUBEs
CUBE
$ 0.060215
-0.19%
-0.12%
-0.48%
$ 2.29M
$ 187.72
35
Sogni AI
Sogni AI
SOGNI
$ 0.00058323
+0.02%
-0.10%
+4.19%
$ 2.09M
$ 48.58K
36
RIFT AI
RIFT AI
RIFT
$ 0.00192838
-0.11%
+0.02%
+0.98%
$ 1.93M
$ 7.02
37
ROVR Network
ROVR Network
ROVR
$ 0.00018977
-0.01%
0.00%
+3.34%
$ 1.88M
$ 14.08
38
Daydreams
Daydreams
DREAMS
$ 0.00184703
-0.17%
+0.08%
+3.16%
$ 1.85M
$ 185.02K
39
IceCream AI
IceCream AI
ICECREAM
$ 0.00184703
0.00%
--
+7.74%
$ 1.85M
$ 3.75
40
LibertAI
LibertAI
LTAI
$ 0.086634
0.00%
--
-1.72%
$ 1.53M
$ 243.44
41
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 4.03391E-7
-0.17%
+1.40%
+9.56%
$ 1.07M
--
42
Kohenoor
Kohenoor
KEN
$ 34.41
-0.06%
+0.01%
+6.11%
$ 1.03M
$ 331.66
43
THINK Protocol
THINK Protocol
THINK
$ 0.00098086
0.00%
--
-2.17%
$ 980.86K
$ 52.24
44
VAIOT
VAIOT
VAI
$ 0.0024
-0.83%
+1.27%
+3.91%
$ 947.87K
$ 2.41M
45
Ethy AI
Ethy AI
ETHY
$ 0.00080441
+0.06%
-0.03%
-18.20%
$ 804.81K
$ 10.79K
46
NODE
NODE
NODE
$ 0.005877
0.00%
+0.09%
+0.70%
$ 783.94K
$ 10.49M
47
Altered State Machine
Altered State Machine
ASTO
$ 0.00250621
0.00%
--
-0.12%
$ 725.50K
$ 108.94
48
LayerX
LayerX
LX
$ 6.331E-5
+0.86%
-11.30%
-29.74%
$ 633.14K
--
49
Unibot
Unibot
UNIBOT
$ 0.619479
0.00%
-0.01%
-5.92%
$ 619.48K
$ 1.49K
50
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000539
0.00%
+3.85%
-3.23%
$ 555.17K
$ 436.39K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Applications tokens and why are they popular?
AI Applications tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 168 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $3.36B.
What is the best-performing AI Applications token right now?
Among AI Applications tokens tracked on MEXC, REX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 30.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AI Applications tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 168 AI Applications tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AI Applications tokens include M, VVV, VELVET. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AI Applications category?
The combined market capitalisation of all AI Applications tokens is approximately $3.36B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Applications sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.