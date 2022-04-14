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Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.47
-0.10%
-0.78%
+8.10%
$ 6.19B
$ 32.50K
2
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 192.51
+0.10%
-1.87%
-3.65%
$ 2.12B
$ 5.44K
3
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6291
-0.36%
-1.25%
-0.04%
$ 2.10B
$ 506.56K
4
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13549
-0.34%
+0.38%
+1.95%
$ 1.49B
$ 74.88K
5
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.0547
+0.26%
+3.04%
+2.67%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.22M
6
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7457
+0.08%
-2.25%
-5.83%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.65M
7
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.228
-0.76%
-1.55%
0.00%
$ 1.24B
$ 50.04K
8
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 14.2257
-0.47%
+19.46%
+22.28%
$ 678.40M
$ 16.96K
9
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.268
-0.32%
-0.24%
+0.72%
$ 655.69M
$ 71.74K
10
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.5826
+0.17%
+0.59%
+1.20%
$ 382.28M
$ 252.94K
11
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1223
-0.08%
+0.16%
-8.81%
$ 276.04M
$ 3.72M
12
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.63492
+0.17%
-12.17%
-5.72%
$ 264.95M
$ 1.93M
13
AKEDO
AKEDO
AKE
$ 0.0099756
+0.71%
-3.45%
+132.91%
$ 218.75M
$ 121.99M
14
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.494833
-0.43%
-0.02%
-4.98%
$ 146.92M
$ 2.68M
15
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01331
-0.30%
-0.45%
-4.81%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.26M
16
Theta Network
Theta Network
THETA
$ 0.138679
-0.04%
+0.01%
+4.11%
$ 138.67M
$ 3.15M
17
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.1712
0.00%
+0.47%
-1.73%
$ 135.03M
$ 470.63K
18
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.2552
-0.39%
-1.78%
-4.84%
$ 126.90M
$ 341.41K
19
Project Ailey
Project Ailey
ALE
$ 0.2606
-0.08%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 126.79M
$ 297.44K
20
Arweave
Arweave
AR
$ 1.781
-0.06%
-1.00%
+0.34%
$ 117.12M
$ 46.90K
21
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.05913
+0.02%
+0.46%
+2.95%
$ 115.77M
$ 994.01K
22
Tagger
Tagger
TAG
$ 0.0009048
+0.11%
-4.53%
-26.25%
$ 97.57M
$ 81.06M
23
Golem
Golem
GLM
$ 0.087435
+0.29%
-0.01%
-2.45%
$ 87.46M
$ 2.33M
24
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.01178
-0.59%
-7.09%
-11.14%
$ 85.41M
$ 6.67M
25
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 2.743
-0.33%
+2.23%
+3.26%
$ 82.98M
$ 24.82K
26
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3463
+1.21%
-7.31%
-29.76%
$ 81.08M
$ 6.62M
27
GRASS
GRASS
GRASS
$ 0.3232
+1.97%
+5.03%
+1.85%
$ 79.39M
$ 271.59K
28
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.003818
-0.05%
-0.86%
-4.75%
$ 76.75M
$ 18.08M
29
Law Blocks AI
Law Blocks AI
LBT
$ 0.293806
+0.05%
0.00%
-0.67%
$ 71.98M
$ 609.35K
30
Beam
Beam
BEAMX
$ 0.001297
-0.39%
-1.90%
-5.84%
$ 66.18M
$ 48.34M
31
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2664
-0.34%
+1.37%
+6.79%
$ 63.50M
$ 396.09K
32
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1733
-0.35%
-4.90%
-14.59%
$ 60.90M
$ 778.26K
33
Qubic
Qubic
QUBIC
$ 0.0000004383
-0.16%
-1.42%
-2.13%
$ 60.62M
$ 286.03B
34
Diem
Diem
DIEM
$ 1,622.6
-0.43%
+0.18%
+19.14%
$ 60.35M
$ 1.30M
35
Livepeer
Livepeer
LPT
$ 1.185
-0.08%
+0.25%
-2.15%
$ 58.83M
$ 75.31K
36
Allora
Allora
ALLO
$ 0.29295
-1.01%
+3.88%
-1.17%
$ 58.50M
$ 585.63K
37
Targon
Targon
SN4
$ 10.59
+0.28%
-0.03%
-7.59%
$ 57.63M
$ 296.31K
38
BIO Protocol
BIO Protocol
BIO
$ 0.02462
-0.16%
-0.57%
-0.16%
$ 54.20M
$ 3.14M
39
TFUEL
TFUEL
TFUEL
$ 0.007126
+0.11%
-1.10%
-2.70%
$ 52.51M
$ 7.97M
40
ZIGCOIN
ZIGCOIN
ZIG
$ 0.036489
-0.13%
-3.45%
-3.37%
$ 51.52M
$ 14.73M
41
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02782
+0.47%
-1.03%
-15.86%
$ 46.27M
$ 1.96M
42
DAPPOS
DAPPOS
DOS
$ 0.22804
+1.41%
-1.09%
-33.34%
$ 45.90M
$ 9.03M
43
Sentism
Sentism
SENTIS
$ 0.2227
-0.17%
-0.22%
+0.86%
$ 43.66M
$ 117.75K
44
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.00343
+5.86%
+2.91%
+4.37%
$ 42.81M
$ 29.33M
45
Subsquid
Subsquid
SQD
$ 0.04076
+3.06%
+4.58%
-16.57%
$ 42.74M
$ 1.67M
46
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003864
-0.72%
-0.95%
+7.93%
$ 41.89M
$ 30.66M
47
affine
affine
SN120
$ 10.79
+0.84%
-0.02%
-9.56%
$ 41.54M
$ 255.53K
48
Score
Score
SN44
$ 7.87
+0.64%
+0.01%
-8.49%
$ 41.25M
$ 885.43K
49
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.2405
+3.31%
-9.94%
-76.38%
$ 40.01M
$ 9.20M
50
IO
IO
IO
$ 0.11248
+0.17%
-1.85%
-3.56%
$ 39.31M
$ 1.61M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens and why are they popular?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1,038 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $23.17B.
What is the best-performing Artificial Intelligence (AI) token right now?
Among Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens tracked on MEXC, NUERO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 93.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1,038 Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens include LINK, TAO, NEAR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens is approximately $23.17B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.