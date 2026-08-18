Zama Protocol Price(ZAMA)
The live Zama Protocol (ZAMA) price today is ￡ 0.04237, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAMA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.04237 per ZAMA.
Zama Protocol currently ranks #314 by market capitalisation at ￡ 93.21M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B ZAMA. During the last 24 hours, ZAMA traded between ￡ 0.03993 (low) and ￡ 0.04316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.030469667494359943, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0121917486133140212.
In short-term performance, ZAMA moved +0.21% in the last hour and -10.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 98.28K.
No.314
ETH
The current Market Cap of Zama Protocol is ￡ 93.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 98.28K. The circulating supply of ZAMA is 2.20B, with a total supply of 11000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 466.07M.
+0.21%
+0.09%
-10.43%
-10.43%
Track the price changes of Zama Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0000278
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00698
|+19.72%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.00656
|+18.31%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.01433
|+51.10%
Today, ZAMA recorded a change of ￡ +0.0000278 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00698 (+19.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZAMA saw a change of ￡ +0.00656 (+18.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.01433 (+51.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Zama Protocol (ZAMA)?
Check out the Zama Protocol Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Zama Protocol recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ZAMA market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Oversold
|< 30
|Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
ZAMA_USDT has been trading within a 0.4% range below the central level of 0.04065 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned between the S1 support and the central pivot, placing it in the lower half of the pivot system. The moving average setup shows a bullish arrangement, with all seven MA and EMA lines pointing toward the buy side. Indicator consistency suggests that the short-term structure leans toward correction, as the price has not breached the critical S2 defensive level. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with both the fast and slow lines converging below the zero axis before diverging upward. The RSI remains in oversold territory, indicating a potential mean reversion. Meanwhile, KDJ and StochRSI are simultaneously turning upward, signaling a concentrated release of short-term momentum. Volatility remains low, and the narrowing Bollinger Bands suggest that a significant market shift may be imminent. Bullish and bearish forces appear to be rebalancing around the current price, with clear signs of buying activity entering the market. On the upside, the nearest resistance lies at the central pivot level of 0.04065, approximately 0.4% above the current price. A breakout would target the first resistance level at R1, around 0.0411, representing a 1.5% move. On the downside, the closest support is found at the S1 level of 0.03991, offering a pullback space of about 1.4%. In extreme scenarios, the S2 level at 0.03946 could serve as a key reference point, roughly 2.5% below the current price. Further up, the distant resistance level R2 sits at 0.04184, which will act as a medium-term trend validation point.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Zama Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with Zama Protocol? Buying ZAMA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Zama Protocol. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Buying journey.
Owning Zama Protocol allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Zama Protocol (ZAMA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Zama Protocol is a cross-chain confidentiality layer that enables confidential smart contracts on any L1 or L2 such as Ethereum, BNB, Base or Solana, using Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE).
For a more in-depth understanding of Zama Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on ZAMA with leverage. Explore ZAMA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zama Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.