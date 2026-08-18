Zama Protocol Price Today

The live Zama Protocol (ZAMA) price today is ￡ 0.04237, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAMA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.04237 per ZAMA.

Zama Protocol currently ranks #314 by market capitalisation at ￡ 93.21M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B ZAMA. During the last 24 hours, ZAMA traded between ￡ 0.03993 (low) and ￡ 0.04316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.030469667494359943, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0121917486133140212.

In short-term performance, ZAMA moved +0.21% in the last hour and -10.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 98.28K.

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Market Information

Rank No.314 Market Cap ￡ 93.21M￡ 93.21M ￡ 93.21M Volume (24H) ￡ 98.28K￡ 98.28K ￡ 98.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 466.07M￡ 466.07M ￡ 466.07M Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Zama Protocol is ￡ 93.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 98.28K. The circulating supply of ZAMA is 2.20B, with a total supply of 11000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 466.07M.