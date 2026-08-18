Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Zama Protocol price today is 0.04237 GBP.ZAMA market cap is 93,214,000 GBP. Track real-time ZAMA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Zama Protocol price today is 0.04237 GBP.ZAMA market cap is 93,214,000 GBP. Track real-time ZAMA to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About ZAMA

ZAMA Price Info

What is ZAMA

ZAMA Whitepaper

ZAMA Official Website

ZAMA Tokenomics

ZAMA Price Forecast

ZAMA History

ZAMA Buying Guide

ZAMA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ZAMA Spot

ZAMA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Zama Protocol Logo

Zama Protocol Price(ZAMA)

1 ZAMA to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0309155
￡0.0309155￡0.0309155
+0.09%1D
GBP
Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:23:51 (UTC+8)

Zama Protocol Price Today

The live Zama Protocol (ZAMA) price today is ￡ 0.04237, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAMA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.04237 per ZAMA.

Zama Protocol currently ranks #314 by market capitalisation at ￡ 93.21M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B ZAMA. During the last 24 hours, ZAMA traded between ￡ 0.03993 (low) and ￡ 0.04316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.030469667494359943, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0121917486133140212.

In short-term performance, ZAMA moved +0.21% in the last hour and -10.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 98.28K.

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Market Information

No.314

￡ 93.21M
￡ 93.21M￡ 93.21M

￡ 98.28K
￡ 98.28K￡ 98.28K

￡ 466.07M
￡ 466.07M￡ 466.07M

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

--
----

11,000,000,000
11,000,000,000 11,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Zama Protocol is ￡ 93.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 98.28K. The circulating supply of ZAMA is 2.20B, with a total supply of 11000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 466.07M.

Zama Protocol Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.03993
￡ 0.03993￡ 0.03993
24H Low
￡ 0.04316
￡ 0.04316￡ 0.04316
24H High

￡ 0.03993
￡ 0.03993￡ 0.03993

￡ 0.04316
￡ 0.04316￡ 0.04316

￡ 0.030469667494359943
￡ 0.030469667494359943￡ 0.030469667494359943

￡ 0.0121917486133140212
￡ 0.0121917486133140212￡ 0.0121917486133140212

+0.21%

+0.09%

-10.43%

-10.43%

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Zama Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0000278+0.09%
30 Days￡ +0.00698+19.72%
60 Days￡ +0.00656+18.31%
90 Days￡ +0.01433+51.10%
Zama Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ZAMA recorded a change of ￡ +0.0000278 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Zama Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00698 (+19.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Zama Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZAMA saw a change of ￡ +0.00656 (+18.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Zama Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.01433 (+51.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Zama Protocol (ZAMA)?

Check out the Zama Protocol Price History page now.

Analysis for Zama Protocol

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Zama Protocol recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Zama Protocol market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ZAMA market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Oversold< 30Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

ZAMA_USDT has been trading within a 0.4% range below the central level of 0.04065 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned between the S1 support and the central pivot, placing it in the lower half of the pivot system. The moving average setup shows a bullish arrangement, with all seven MA and EMA lines pointing toward the buy side. Indicator consistency suggests that the short-term structure leans toward correction, as the price has not breached the critical S2 defensive level. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with both the fast and slow lines converging below the zero axis before diverging upward. The RSI remains in oversold territory, indicating a potential mean reversion. Meanwhile, KDJ and StochRSI are simultaneously turning upward, signaling a concentrated release of short-term momentum. Volatility remains low, and the narrowing Bollinger Bands suggest that a significant market shift may be imminent. Bullish and bearish forces appear to be rebalancing around the current price, with clear signs of buying activity entering the market. On the upside, the nearest resistance lies at the central pivot level of 0.04065, approximately 0.4% above the current price. A breakout would target the first resistance level at R1, around 0.0411, representing a 1.5% move. On the downside, the closest support is found at the S1 level of 0.03991, offering a pullback space of about 1.4%. In extreme scenarios, the S2 level at 0.03946 could serve as a key reference point, roughly 2.5% below the current price. Further up, the distant resistance level R2 sits at 0.04184, which will act as a medium-term trend validation point.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Zama Protocol's prices?

Several key factors influence ZAMA Protocol prices:

1. Technology adoption - Growing use of Zama's fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) solutions for privacy-preserving smart contracts drives demand.

2. Market sentiment - Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence significantly impact ZAMA pricing.

3. Partnership announcements - Strategic collaborations with blockchain projects and enterprises boost token value.

4. Developer activity - Active development, updates, and ecosystem growth attract investors.

5. Regulatory environment - Privacy-focused regulations and compliance requirements affect demand for FHE technology.

6. Competition - Performance relative to other privacy protocols influences market position.

7. Token utility - Real-world use cases and staking mechanisms create buying pressure.

8. Trading volume - Liquidity levels and exchange listings impact price stability and accessibility.

Why do people want to know Zama Protocol's price today?

People want to know Zama Protocol (ZAMA) price today for several key reasons:

1. Investment decisions - Traders need current prices to buy, sell, or hold positions
2. Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' value and performance
3. Market analysis - Understanding price movements helps predict future trends
4. Trading opportunities - Real-time prices help identify profitable entry/exit points

Price Prediction for Zama Protocol

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZAMA in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zama Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zama Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZAMA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zama Protocol Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Zama Protocol in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Zama Protocol? Buying ZAMA is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Zama Protocol. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Zama Protocol will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Guide

What can you do with Zama Protocol

Owning Zama Protocol allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Zama Protocol (ZAMA) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Zama Protocol (ZAMA)

Zama Protocol is a cross-chain confidentiality layer that enables confidential smart contracts on any L1 or L2 such as Ethereum, BNB, Base or Solana, using Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE).

Zama Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zama Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zama Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemBinance Wallet IDOCoinList Launchpad

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zama Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:23:51 (UTC+8)

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Zama Protocol

ZAMA USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZAMA with leverage. Explore ZAMA USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zama Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZAMA/USDT
￡0.0309593
￡0.0309593￡0.0309593
+0.28%
2.38M (USDT)
ZAMA/USDC
￡0.0309228
￡0.0309228￡0.0309228
+0.28%
1.33M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.173302
￡0.173302￡0.173302

-20.86%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0100083
￡0.0100083￡0.0100083

-2.07%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02391553
￡0.02391553￡0.02391553

-7.37%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.0511584
￡0.0511584￡0.0511584

+1.56%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000349013
￡0.000349013￡0.000349013

+229.72%

Fusionist

Fusionist

ACE

￡0.1421967
￡0.1421967￡0.1421967

+9.72%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

￡0.377921
￡0.377921￡0.377921

+10.36%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

￡0.2728886
￡0.2728886￡0.2728886

+8.80%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0055626
￡0.0055626￡0.0055626

+5.83%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZAMA-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ZAMA
ZAMA
GBP
GBP

1 ZAMA = 0.0309301 GBP