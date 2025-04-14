What is MINT (MINT)

Mint is the L2 blockchain connecting global consumers with NFTs.

MINT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MINT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MINT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about MINT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MINT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MINT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MINT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MINT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MINT price prediction page.

MINT Price History

Tracing MINT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MINT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MINT price history page.

How to buy MINT (MINT)

Looking for how to buy MINT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MINT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MINT to Local Currencies

1 MINT to VND ₫ 272.56383 1 MINT to AUD A$ 0.0167954 1 MINT to GBP ￡ 0.0079725 1 MINT to EUR € 0.0092481 1 MINT to USD $ 0.01063 1 MINT to MYR RM 0.0468783 1 MINT to TRY ₺ 0.4043652 1 MINT to JPY ¥ 1.5205152 1 MINT to RUB ₽ 0.8742112 1 MINT to INR ₹ 0.9144989 1 MINT to IDR Rp 177.1665958 1 MINT to KRW ₩ 15.1208561 1 MINT to PHP ₱ 0.6062289 1 MINT to EGP ￡E. 0.5418111 1 MINT to BRL R$ 0.0620792 1 MINT to CAD C$ 0.0146694 1 MINT to BDT ৳ 1.2914387 1 MINT to NGN ₦ 17.0625319 1 MINT to UAH ₴ 0.4388064 1 MINT to VES Bs 0.75473 1 MINT to PKR Rs 2.981715 1 MINT to KZT ₸ 5.5048518 1 MINT to THB ฿ 0.3567428 1 MINT to TWD NT$ 0.3441994 1 MINT to AED د.إ 0.0390121 1 MINT to CHF Fr 0.0086103 1 MINT to HKD HK$ 0.0823825 1 MINT to MAD .د.م 0.0984338 1 MINT to MXN $ 0.2134504

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MINT What is the price of MINT (MINT) today? The live price of MINT (MINT) is 0.01063 USD . What is the market cap of MINT (MINT)? The current market cap of MINT is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MINT by its real-time market price of 0.01063 USD . What is the circulating supply of MINT (MINT)? The current circulating supply of MINT (MINT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of MINT (MINT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of MINT (MINT) is 0.1147 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MINT (MINT)? The 24-hour trading volume of MINT (MINT) is $ 105.01K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

