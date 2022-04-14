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Top AI Agent Tokens by Market Capitalisation

AI Agents are autonomous software entities powered by artificial intelligence that can execute transactions or manage smart contracts on behalf of users. Blockchains in this sector provide the decentralised infrastructure and computing resources necessary to run these intelligent agents. Their native tokens incentivise AI developers, fund compute power, and facilitate micro-transactions between bots.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7422
+0.08%
-2.25%
-5.83%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.65M
2
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 14.2323
-0.47%
+19.46%
+22.28%
$ 678.40M
$ 16.96K
3
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.5818
+0.17%
+0.59%
+1.20%
$ 382.28M
$ 252.94K
4
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1218
-0.08%
+0.16%
-8.81%
$ 276.04M
$ 3.72M
5
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.2537
-0.39%
-1.78%
-4.84%
$ 126.90M
$ 341.41K
6
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.05931
+0.02%
+0.46%
+2.95%
$ 115.77M
$ 994.01K
7
S
S
S
$ 0.02156
+0.61%
-1.46%
-5.98%
$ 62.06M
$ 3.10M
8
BIO Protocol
BIO Protocol
BIO
$ 0.02453
-0.16%
-0.57%
-0.16%
$ 54.20M
$ 3.14M
9
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02779
+0.47%
-1.03%
-15.86%
$ 46.27M
$ 1.96M
10
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.00341
+5.86%
+2.91%
+4.37%
$ 42.81M
$ 29.33M
11
Talus
Talus
US
$ 0.01641
-2.72%
-7.03%
-47.35%
$ 36.96M
$ 3.65M
12
Tutorial
Tutorial
TUT
$ 0.043052
+1.05%
+18.12%
-45.12%
$ 36.33M
$ 67.58M
13
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0.003246
-0.18%
-2.02%
-5.31%
$ 36.19M
$ 16.88M
14
Smart Blockchain
Smart Blockchain
SMART
$ 0.004572
-0.13%
-0.39%
+0.20%
$ 30.93M
$ 61.73M
15
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.0372
-0.11%
+0.84%
+4.34%
$ 28.70M
$ 2.43M
16
Cortex
Cortex
CX
$ 0.01899239
+0.71%
+0.01%
+0.62%
$ 28.51M
$ 38.01K
17
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02005
-0.40%
-0.50%
-3.75%
$ 26.13M
$ 3.38M
18
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.2921
+0.58%
+2.23%
+9.10%
$ 25.54M
$ 200.09K
19
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002548
-0.16%
+0.20%
+0.83%
$ 24.06M
$ 21.41M
20
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07646
-0.21%
-0.27%
+0.27%
$ 23.43M
$ 1.18M
21
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0.0002265
-0.88%
-2.96%
-28.93%
$ 22.49M
$ 262.67M
22
HIVE
HIVE
HIVE
$ 0.03805
-0.60%
-2.54%
-5.74%
$ 21.01M
$ 2.07M
23
Freysa
Freysa
FAI
$ 0.002549
+0.16%
-0.39%
-0.58%
$ 20.98M
$ 23.28M
24
OpenServ
OpenServ
SERV
$ 0.02403
0.00%
+4.03%
-5.80%
$ 18.50M
$ 23.19K
25
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.019432
+0.02%
-1.49%
-5.24%
$ 18.16M
$ 3.29M
26
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02145
-0.28%
-1.11%
-4.92%
$ 18.03M
$ 3.63M
27
Pippin
Pippin
PIPPIN
$ 0.017744
-0.36%
+4.32%
+4.43%
$ 17.80M
$ 7.73M
28
Aixbt
Aixbt
AIXBT
$ 0.01733
-0.06%
-1.36%
-1.64%
$ 17.33M
$ 3.81M
29
AEON
AEON
AEON
$ 0.09049
-0.23%
+6.91%
+54.29%
$ 17.11M
$ 6.11M
30
Morpheus AI
Morpheus AI
MOR
$ 1.9
0.00%
-0.01%
-9.52%
$ 16.46M
$ 17.83K
31
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0.0005992
-0.58%
-3.00%
-5.64%
$ 15.73M
$ 104.50M
32
Zentry
Zentry
ZENT
$ 0.001941
+0.52%
+17.38%
+8.09%
$ 15.52M
$ 37.77M
33
Recall
Recall
RECALL
$ 0.0449
-0.02%
-2.55%
-6.45%
$ 14.29M
$ 1.65M
34
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.13608
-0.33%
+2.86%
+15.05%
$ 13.46M
$ 987.15K
35
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0.04003
-0.08%
-2.02%
-0.85%
$ 13.39M
$ 1.77M
36
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.1722
0.00%
-0.46%
-10.08%
$ 12.61M
$ 306.55K
37
SingularityNET
SingularityNET
AGIX
$ 0.052879
+0.01%
+0.00%
-8.96%
$ 12.59M
$ 12.11K
38
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001656
-0.18%
-0.78%
-1.37%
$ 12.53M
$ 35.73B
39
OLAXBT
OLAXBT
AIO
$ 0.04771
-0.96%
-31.28%
+19.36%
$ 11.13M
$ 4.81M
40
HeyElsa
HeyElsa
ELSA
$ 0.04164
+0.68%
-0.83%
-18.46%
$ 10.67M
$ 1.50M
41
Prompt
Prompt
PROMPT
$ 0.02131
-0.19%
-3.06%
-2.75%
$ 9.82M
$ 2.92M
42
ALI
ALI
ALI
$ 0.00104
0.00%
+0.19%
+0.10%
$ 9.52M
$ 5.77M
43
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0613
0.00%
+0.66%
-2.39%
$ 9.07M
$ 169.28K
44
GENIUS AI
GENIUS AI
GNUS
$ 0.593949
-0.15%
-0.01%
-2.30%
$ 9.02M
$ 693.14
45
swarms
swarms
SWARMS
$ 0.008457
+1.10%
-4.70%
+10.48%
$ 8.46M
$ 8.50M
46
AITECH Cloud Network
AITECH Cloud Network
ACN
$ 0.004726
+0.04%
-0.61%
-4.89%
$ 8.43M
$ 57.88M
47
Cookie DAO
Cookie DAO
COOKIE
$ 0.01051
-0.05%
-6.71%
-14.83%
$ 8.05M
$ 6.17M
48
Bitlight Labs
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT
$ 0.1818
+1.15%
+5.57%
+7.41%
$ 7.92M
$ 456.21K
49
Theoriq
Theoriq
THQ
$ 0.00939944
-0.32%
-0.01%
+1.02%
$ 7.81M
$ 330.57K
50
AI COMPANIONS
AI COMPANIONS
AIC
$ 0.010319
+0.40%
-2.69%
-14.31%
$ 7.65M
$ 5.50M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Agent cryptocurrencies in the Web3 ecosystem?
AI Agent cryptocurrencies power autonomous software programmes driven by artificial intelligence. AI Agents can independently execute smart contracts, trade digital assets, and process data on behalf of human users.
How do blockchain networks support AI Agent applications?
Blockchain networks provide the decentralised computing resources, secure data storage, and transparent transaction ledgers necessary for AI Agent applications to operate autonomously without centralised corporate control.
What is the primary use case for AI Agent tokens?
AI Agent tokens are primarily used to pay for the immense computing power required by artificial intelligence models, incentivise AI developers, and facilitate automated micro-transactions between different AI bots.
Can AI Agents autonomously trade cryptocurrencies on decentralised exchanges?
Yes, developers can programme AI Agents to continuously analyse market trends and automatically execute high-frequency trading strategies on decentralised exchanges when specific market conditions are met.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Agents sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.