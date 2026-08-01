LayerAI is the ZK Layer-2 blockchain that powers the AI revolution. $LAI blockchain hosts apps with 2+ million active users, placing it as one of the biggest blockchains at launch.

ZK Layer-2 Blockchain that lets you own the monetisation of your AI data. Turn every task of your daily life into a source of income.

Data is the new holy grail: the asset that powers the AI revolution. Without data, it is not possible to build and improve AI. Big tech - Meta, Google and many others - are built on monetizing user data.

LayerAI is the 1st technology to successfully merge blockchain and AI, built to decentralize the wealth of the trillion-dollar AI & data market.

LayerAI supplies data for AI: a trillion-dollar business ready for decentralization and disruption.

LayerAI is the fastest growing app in human history - It was first to create an AI app that retail can use. But ChatGPT is funded privately - you can’t get a piece of OpenAI's success.

AI projects exploded in growth in recent weeks - but they have a problem: none of them have enough users to reach virality like ChatGPT.

LayerAI already has apps with 2 million users - the only AI platform to come close to ChatGPT's success. Developers of lifestyle, music, gaming, dating, travel & other apps join CryptoGPT’s ecosystem to unlock a new source of data income.

Now is the perfect time for LayerAI to come out of stealth, developing since mid 2022.

LayerAI, like ChatGPT, is aimed at mass retail adoption - in contrast to other blockchain-based AI projects. This opens up an untapped market opportunity: entering the market via consumer apps. Owing to our web3 native marketing channels and value proposition, we have already onboarded applications in gaming, fitness, education, travel and other verticals.

This makes LayerAI the first sustainable ‘to earn’ ecosystem that pays users for contributing data that is then sold in the global data marketplace.

LayerAI is a the layer-2 that is the dedicated blockchain for AI development

Scalable Layer-2: LayerAI is a layer-2 that uses zkRollup technology. The unique EVM- compliance makes the protocol open to massive codebase libraries, enabling easy and rapid onramp of developers and users.

Truly Distributed: LayerAI is carefully designed to be a network uncontrollable by centralized influence. The mining model and security align with the activity. #ProofOfActivity ensures the network’s security increases in parallel to adoption.

Totally Limitless: Immensely scalable, ultra-low-cost transactions combine with empowering infrastructure – data capsules, AI tooling, pluggable earn launcher – to create a blockchain that can expand the abilities of the global economy with the economics of AI.