What is the real-time price of Based Alien today?

The live price of Based Alien stands at £, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for ALIEN?

ALIEN has traded between £0E-15 and £0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Based Alien showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is ALIEN currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests ALIEN is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Based Alien?

With a market cap of £15652.07789865225000, Based Alien is ranked #46398, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has ALIEN seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Based Alien compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence ALIEN's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Native, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.