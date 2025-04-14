What is Numeraire (NMR)

Numeraire is an ERC20 Ethereum token. The source code to Numeraire’s smart contract is publicly available. The Ethereum smart contract dictates there will never be more than 21 million Numeraire minted.

Numeraire Price Prediction

Numeraire Price History

NMR to Local Currencies

Numeraire Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Numeraire What is the price of Numeraire (NMR) today? The live price of Numeraire (NMR) is 7.008 USD . What is the market cap of Numeraire (NMR)? The current market cap of Numeraire is $ 55.87M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NMR by its real-time market price of 7.008 USD . What is the circulating supply of Numeraire (NMR)? The current circulating supply of Numeraire (NMR) is 7.97M USD . What was the highest price of Numeraire (NMR)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Numeraire (NMR) is 96.95 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Numeraire (NMR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Numeraire (NMR) is $ 1.94M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

