$145.19
The current price of AaveToken (AAVE) today is 145.2 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.19B USD. AAVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AaveToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.31M USD
- AaveToken price change within the day is +3.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.10M USD

AAVE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AaveToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +4.3246+3.07%
30 Days$ -28.18-16.26%
60 Days$ -106.36-42.29%
90 Days$ -145.86-50.12%
AaveToken Price Change Today

Today, AAVE recorded a change of $ +4.3246 (+3.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AaveToken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -28.18 (-16.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AaveToken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AAVE saw a change of $ -106.36 (-42.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AaveToken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -145.86 (-50.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AAVE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AaveToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 136.71
$ 136.71$ 136.71

$ 147.22
$ 147.22$ 147.22

$ 665.2893
$ 665.2893$ 665.2893

+0.11%

+3.07%

+17.06%

AAVE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.19B
$ 2.19B$ 2.19B

$ 3.31M
$ 3.31M$ 3.31M

15.10M
15.10M 15.10M

What is AaveToken (AAVE)

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AAVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AaveToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

AaveToken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AaveToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AAVE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AaveToken price prediction page.

AaveToken Price History

Tracing AAVE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AAVE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AaveToken price history page.

How to buy AaveToken (AAVE)

AaveToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AaveToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AaveToken Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AaveToken

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
Disclaimer

$145.2
