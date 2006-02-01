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Top Base Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Base Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,800
-0.20%
+0.83%
+0.89%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.59K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00086
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.17M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.79
-0.22%
+0.66%
+0.70%
$ 44.15B
$ 413.63K
4
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.0702
-0.13%
-0.48%
-0.74%
$ 11.89B
$ 55.55M
5
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,794.3
-0.16%
+0.84%
+0.85%
$ 7.47B
$ 1.22
6
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64,066
-0.19%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 6.26B
$ 261.40M
7
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.487
-0.10%
-0.78%
+8.10%
$ 6.19B
$ 32.50K
8
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1,895.89
-0.25%
0.00%
+0.12%
$ 4.57B
--
9
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
-0.03%
-0.01%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
+0.29%
-0.51%
-1.42%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
11
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.00000444
+0.02%
-0.98%
-0.69%
$ 2.61B
$ 135.98B
12
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.96
-0.02%
+2.54%
+0.82%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.94K
13
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.93M
14
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05477
+0.26%
+3.04%
+2.67%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.22M
15
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7472
+0.08%
-2.25%
-5.83%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.65M
16
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.232
-0.76%
-1.55%
0.00%
$ 1.24B
$ 50.04K
17
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.1866
+0.16%
+4.44%
+12.05%
$ 1.10B
$ 104.49K
18
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002585
0.00%
-0.47%
-7.86%
$ 1.06B
$ 35.06B
19
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.05B
$ 7.92M
20
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 64,340
-0.19%
--
-0.37%
$ 897.89M
$ 2.33
21
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 872.57M
--
22
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,037.91
-0.12%
0.00%
+0.59%
$ 862.09M
$ 263.58K
23
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08483
+0.01%
+0.10%
-5.78%
$ 777.61M
$ 1.95M
24
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 98.52
-0.13%
+0.01%
+0.98%
$ 760.62M
$ 10.76M
25
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,213.05
-0.17%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 708.21M
$ 685.50K
26
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 700.94M
--
27
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998442
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 697.91M
$ 1.81M
28
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 14.1821
-0.47%
+19.46%
+22.28%
$ 678.40M
$ 16.96K
29
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64,352
-0.14%
+0.01%
+0.79%
$ 659.76M
$ 2.15M
30
Liquid Staked ETH
Liquid Staked ETH
LSETH
$ 2,106.35
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.47%
$ 603.80M
$ 61.04K
31
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998776
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 550.79M
$ 173.13K
32
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 64,073
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.89%
$ 542.14M
$ 19.05K
33
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
0.00%
-0.48%
+0.69%
$ 513.02M
$ 199.21K
34
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.87%
$ 468.41M
$ 23.23M
35
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.4934
-0.14%
-2.21%
+28.54%
$ 428.80M
$ 5.00M
36
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 63,993
-0.23%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 416.29M
$ 7.38K
37
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.4078
-0.20%
-2.63%
-2.77%
$ 384.19M
$ 1.28M
38
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.5848
+0.17%
+0.59%
+1.20%
$ 382.28M
$ 252.94K
39
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2393
-0.17%
-0.99%
-10.46%
$ 364.92M
$ 1.75M
40
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,156.53
-0.19%
0.00%
+0.37%
$ 358.20M
$ 8.91M
41
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 356.10M
$ 678.72K
42
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.41
+0.14%
+0.57%
-3.90%
$ 333.80M
$ 657.92K
43
apxUSD
apxUSD
APXUSD
$ 0.936232
-0.06%
-0.01%
-1.18%
$ 303.47M
$ 1.16M
44
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.3211
+0.51%
-0.31%
+0.13%
$ 295.50M
$ 194.08K
45
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,078
-0.17%
+0.01%
+0.85%
$ 288.24M
$ 1.82M
46
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 0.7873
+0.01%
+0.26%
-5.95%
$ 267.70M
$ 318.16K
47
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.6363
+0.17%
-12.17%
-5.72%
$ 264.95M
$ 1.93M
48
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.35
-0.30%
+3.23%
+1.90%
$ 229.65M
$ 184.96K
49
Gate Wrapped BTC
Gate Wrapped BTC
GTBTC
$ 64,317
-0.20%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 222.64M
$ 139.93K
50
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.998925
-0.03%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 215.69M
$ 9.79M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Base Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Base Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1,539 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1487.48B.
What is the best-performing Base Ecosystem token right now?
Among Base Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, $SHARBI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 83.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Base Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1,539 Base Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Base Ecosystem tokens include BTC, USDC, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Base Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Base Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1487.48B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Base Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.