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Top Base Native Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Base Native sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00086
0,00%
-0,01%
+0,01%
$ 74,86B
$ 49,17M
2
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76,79
-0,22%
+0,66%
+0,70%
$ 44,15B
$ 413,63K
3
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0,0702
-0,13%
-0,48%
-0,74%
$ 11,89B
$ 55,55M
4
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1,001
0,00%
+0,05%
+0,02%
$ 10,58B
$ 56,97K
5
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64 066
-0,19%
+0,01%
+0,96%
$ 6,26B
$ 261,40M
6
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9,487
-0,10%
-0,78%
+8,10%
$ 6,19B
$ 32,50K
7
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1,11
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 4,74B
$ 1,05M
8
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1 895,89
-0,25%
0,00%
+0,12%
$ 4,57B
--
9
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1,0008
0,00%
-0,03%
-0,01%
$ 4,49B
$ 4,67M
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2 092,5
+0,29%
-0,51%
-1,42%
$ 3,42B
$ 0,09
11
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0,00000444
+0,02%
-0,98%
-0,69%
$ 2,61B
$ 135,98B
12
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89,96
-0,02%
+2,54%
+0,82%
$ 1,38B
$ 1,94K
13
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0,7472
+0,08%
-2,25%
-5,83%
$ 1,25B
$ 1,65M
14
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2,232
-0,76%
-1,55%
0,00%
$ 1,24B
$ 50,04K
15
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2,1866
+0,16%
+4,44%
+12,05%
$ 1,10B
$ 104,49K
16
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0,000002585
0,00%
-0,47%
-7,86%
$ 1,06B
$ 35,06B
17
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1,18
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 1,05B
$ 7,92M
18
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 64 340
-0,19%
--
-0,37%
$ 897,89M
$ 2,33
19
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2 213,05
-0,17%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 708,21M
$ 685,50K
20
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0,998442
0,00%
0,00%
-0,01%
$ 697,91M
$ 1,81M
21
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 14,1821
-0,47%
+19,46%
+22,28%
$ 678,40M
$ 16,96K
22
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64 352
-0,14%
+0,01%
+0,79%
$ 659,76M
$ 2,15M
23
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1,464
0,00%
-0,48%
+0,69%
$ 513,02M
$ 199,21K
24
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1,16
0,00%
-0,00%
+0,87%
$ 468,41M
$ 23,23M
25
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 63 993
-0,23%
+0,01%
+0,96%
$ 416,29M
$ 7,38K
26
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0,4078
-0,20%
-2,63%
-2,77%
$ 384,19M
$ 1,28M
27
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0,5848
+0,17%
+0,59%
+1,20%
$ 382,28M
$ 252,94K
28
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0,2393
-0,17%
-0,99%
-10,46%
$ 364,92M
$ 1,75M
29
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2 156,53
-0,19%
0,00%
+0,37%
$ 358,20M
$ 8,91M
30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1,41
+0,14%
+0,57%
-3,90%
$ 333,80M
$ 657,92K
31
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0,3211
+0,51%
-0,31%
+0,13%
$ 295,50M
$ 194,08K
32
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64 078
-0,17%
+0,01%
+0,85%
$ 288,24M
$ 1,82M
33
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 0,7873
+0,01%
+0,26%
-5,95%
$ 267,70M
$ 318,16K
34
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0,6363
+0,17%
-12,17%
-5,72%
$ 264,95M
$ 1,93M
35
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1,35
-0,30%
+3,23%
+1,90%
$ 229,65M
$ 184,96K
36
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0,998925
-0,03%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 215,69M
$ 9,79M
37
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0,000002337
+0,04%
-0,39%
+4,00%
$ 203,71M
$ 163,58B
38
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1,095
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 198,58M
$ 5,88M
39
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0,16204
-0,22%
-5,53%
+8,30%
$ 192,38M
$ 497,39K
40
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0,19689
-2,11%
+7,19%
+29,39%
$ 190,69M
$ 964,56K
41
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63 663
-0,22%
+0,00%
+0,23%
$ 189,91M
$ 10,68K
42
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17,56
-1,88%
+3,98%
+6,36%
$ 172,30M
$ 4,47K
43
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0,1444
-0,27%
+0,52%
+8,48%
$ 142,38M
$ 834,49K
44
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0,2552
-0,39%
-1,78%
-4,84%
$ 126,90M
$ 341,41K
45
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0,08305
-0,24%
+0,46%
-0,14%
$ 117,05M
$ 1,02M
46
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0,05926
+0,02%
+0,46%
+2,95%
$ 115,77M
$ 994,01K
47
Coinbase Wrapped XRP
Coinbase Wrapped XRP
CBXRP
$ 0,996231
-0,19%
0,00%
-1,56%
$ 113,92M
$ 615,95K
48
ONYXCOIN
ONYXCOIN
XCN
$ 0,0028973
0,00%
-0,68%
-2,62%
$ 111,95M
$ 888,46K
49
SoSoValue
SoSoValue
SOSO
$ 0,3155
-0,41%
-3,49%
-6,61%
$ 107,80M
$ 290,64K
50
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0,1948
-0,72%
-3,86%
-8,78%
$ 99,98M
$ 493,87K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Base Native tokens and why are they popular?
Base Native tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 450 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $195.42B.
What is the best-performing Base Native token right now?
Among Base Native tokens tracked on MEXC, NOCK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 30.56% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Base Native tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 450 Base Native tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Base Native tokens include USDC, SOL, DOGE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Base Native category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Base Native tokens is approximately $195.42B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Base Native sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.