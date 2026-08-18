VELO (VELO) Technical Analysis Today The VELO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VELO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about VELO's analysis below. Sign Up

VELO (VELO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003131 -- -4.26% -8.37% -14.74%

VELO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of VELO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 6 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003148 0.003147 R2 0.003147 0.003147 R1 0.003147 0.003147 PP 0.003146 0.003146 S1 0.003146 0.003146 S2 0.003145 0.003146 S3 0.003145 0.003145

VELO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.66M $8.74 M $9.40 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.22 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.33 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. VELO Capital Flow Net Inflow VELOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.03 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade VELO (VELO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live VELO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume VELO / USDT $0.003131 $0.003131 $0.003131 +1.00% 3.83M (USDT) Trade