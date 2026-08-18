Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on VELO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on VELO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About VELO

VELO Price Info

What is VELO

VELO Whitepaper

VELO Official Website

VELO Tokenomics

VELO Price Forecast

VELO History

VELO Buying Guide

VELO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

VELO Spot

VELO USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

VELO (VELO) Technical Analysis Today

VELO (VELO) Technical Analysis Today

The VELO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VELO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about VELO's analysis below.

VELO (VELO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003131---4.26%-8.37%-14.74%
Know more about VELO Price

VELO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of VELO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 6
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 6Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003148
0.003147
R2
0.003147
0.003147
R1
0.003147
0.003147
PP
0.003146
0.003146
S1
0.003146
0.003146
S2
0.003145
0.003146
S3
0.003145
0.003145

VELO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.66M
$8.74 M
$9.40 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.22 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.23 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.33 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.32 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

VELO Capital Flow

Net InflowVELOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.03 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about VELO

Trade VELO (VELO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live VELO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VELO/USDT
$0.003131
$0.003131$0.003131
+1.00%
3.83M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

VELO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VELO
VELO
USD
USD

1 VELO = 0.003131 USD