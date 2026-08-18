STRK (STRK) Technical Analysis Today The STRK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STRK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STRK's analysis below. Sign Up

STRK (STRK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02279 -- -3.89% -21.20% -46.43%

STRK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STRK across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 10 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 8 Neutral 5 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02276 0.02275 R2 0.02275 0.02275 R1 0.02275 0.02275 PP 0.02274 0.02274 S1 0.02274 0.02274 S2 0.02273 0.02274 S3 0.02273 0.02273

STRK Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.99M $7.98 M $8.97 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.32 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.34 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $0.91 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.95 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. STRK Capital Flow Net Inflow STRKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.06 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.09 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.11 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade STRK (STRK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live STRK price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STRK / USDT $0.02279 $0.02279 $0.02279 -2.10% 6.22M (USDT) Trade STRK / USDC $0.02276 $0.02276 $0.02276 -2.19% 2.46M (USDT) Trade