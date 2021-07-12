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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Smooth Love Potion, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Smooth Love Potion, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Technical Analysis Today

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Technical Analysis Today

The Smooth Love Potion Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SLP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Smooth Love Potion's analysis below.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0005216---3.32%-6.11%-17.30%
Know more about Smooth Love Potion Price

Smooth Love Potion Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Smooth Love Potion across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 2
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0005191
0.000519
R2
0.000519
0.000519
R1
0.000519
0.000519
PP
0.0005189
0.0005189
S1
0.0005189
0.0005189
S2
0.0005188
0.0005189
S3
0.0005188
0.0005188

Smooth Love Potion Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.31M
$8.86 M
$10.17 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Smooth Love Potion Capital Flow

Net InflowSLPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Smooth Love Potion

Trade Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Smooth Love Potion price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SLP/USDT
$0.0005216
$0.0005216$0.0005216
-1.32%
110.03M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SLP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SLP
SLP
USD
USD

1 SLP = 0.0005216 USD