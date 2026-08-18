JITO (JTO) Technical Analysis Today The JITO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JTO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about JITO's analysis below. Sign Up

JITO (JTO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.5781 -- +5.05% +4.93% +30.02%

JITO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of JITO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.5779 0.5778 R2 0.5778 0.5776 R1 0.5776 0.5776 PP 0.5775 0.5775 S1 0.5773 0.5773 S2 0.5772 0.5773 S3 0.577 0.5772

JITO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.04M $6.23 M $6.20 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.31M 3-Day Active Buys $1.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.09M 7-Day Active Buys $5.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $5.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. JITO Capital Flow Net Inflow JTOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.58 2026-08-17 $0.23 M 0.60 2026-08-16 -$0.05 M 0.59 2026-08-15 -$0.07 M 0.58 2026-08-14 -$0.37 M 0.55 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade JITO (JTO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live JITO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume JTO / USDT $0.5783 $0.5783 $0.5783 -3.39% 104.91K (USDT) Trade JTO / USDC $0.5779 $0.5779 $0.5779 -3.36% 92.15K (USDT) Trade