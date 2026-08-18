Bonfida (FIDA) Technical Analysis Today The Bonfida Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FIDA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bonfida's analysis below. Sign Up

Bonfida (FIDA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01704 -- -5.55% -18.98% -38.73%

Bonfida Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bonfida across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 12 Neutral 8 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 9 Neutral 5 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01703 0.01702 R2 0.01702 0.01702 R1 0.01702 0.01702 PP 0.01701 0.01701 S1 0.01701 0.01701 S2 0.017 0.01701 S3 0.017 0.017

Bonfida Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.61M $8.47 M $9.08 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.06 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bonfida Capital Flow Net Inflow FIDAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.05 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.04 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Bonfida (FIDA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bonfida price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FIDA / USDT $0.01704 $0.01704 $0.01704 -1.83% 3.32M (USDT) Trade