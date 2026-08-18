Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bonfida, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bonfida, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FIDA

FIDA Price Info

What is FIDA

FIDA Whitepaper

FIDA Official Website

FIDA Tokenomics

FIDA Price Forecast

FIDA History

FIDA Buying Guide

FIDA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FIDA Spot

FIDA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bonfida (FIDA) Technical Analysis Today

Bonfida (FIDA) Technical Analysis Today

The Bonfida Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FIDA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bonfida's analysis below.

Bonfida (FIDA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01704---5.55%-18.98%-38.73%
Know more about Bonfida Price

Bonfida Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bonfida across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 8
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 9Neutral 5Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01703
0.01702
R2
0.01702
0.01702
R1
0.01702
0.01702
PP
0.01701
0.01701
S1
0.01701
0.01701
S2
0.017
0.01701
S3
0.017
0.017

Bonfida Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.61M
$8.47 M
$9.08 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bonfida Capital Flow

Net InflowFIDAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.05 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.04 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bonfida

Trade Bonfida (FIDA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bonfida price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FIDA/USDT
$0.01704
$0.01704$0.01704
-1.83%
3.32M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FIDA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FIDA
FIDA
USD
USD

1 FIDA = 0.01704 USD