Chiliz (CHZ) Technical Analysis Today The Chiliz Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CHZ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Chiliz's analysis below. Sign Up

Chiliz (CHZ) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01196 -- -7.93% -22.69% -74.05%

Chiliz Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Chiliz across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01196 0.01195 R2 0.01195 0.01195 R1 0.01195 0.01195 PP 0.01194 0.01194 S1 0.01194 0.01194 S2 0.01193 0.01194 S3 0.01193 0.01193

Chiliz Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.14M $7.18 M $7.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.57 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.55 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $1.52 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.57 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Chiliz Capital Flow Net Inflow CHZUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.11 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.12 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.02 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Chiliz (CHZ) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Chiliz price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CHZ / USDT $0.01196 $0.01196 $0.01196 -2.19% 7.26M (USDT) Trade CHZ / USDC $0.01194 $0.01194 $0.01194 -2.29% 4.80M (USDT) Trade