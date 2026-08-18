Boba (BOBA) Technical Analysis Today The Boba Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BOBA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Boba's analysis below. Sign Up

Boba (BOBA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01705 -- -12.79% -15.89% -32.35%

Boba Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Boba across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01706 0.01705 R2 0.01705 0.01705 R1 0.01705 0.01705 PP 0.01704 0.01704 S1 0.01704 0.01704 S2 0.01703 0.01704 S3 0.01703 0.01703

Boba Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.25M $1.35 M $1.60 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Boba Capital Flow Net Inflow BOBAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Boba (BOBA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Boba price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BOBA / USDT $0.01705 $0.01705 $0.01705 -0.29% 3.23M (USDT) Trade