Spot Market Trading Rules





In cryptocurrency spot trading, beyond price analysis and strategy selection, understanding and following the trading platform's market rules is equally crucial. For MEXC users, each trading pair not only has its own price movement but also a specific set of order rules, including minimum order amount, minimum price change, minimum order value, and maximum open order quantity for different order types. Without knowledge of these rules, traders may encounter order failures at critical moments, missing out on market opportunities.









When conducting Spot trading on MEXC, each trading pair has its own set of trading rules. These rules cover aspects such as the minimum order amount, the minimum price change, and the minimum total order value.





Since different trading pairs are listed in different spot markets (such as USDT, USDC, BTC, or ETH), MEXC users should understand and comply with the specific rules of the market they are trading in. Otherwise, orders that do not meet the requirements may not be filled.













On MEXC, the main Spot trading markets include:

USDT Market: Trading pairs quoted in USDT. For example, BTC/USDT means trading BTC with USDT.

ETH Market: Trading pairs quoted in ETH. For example, MX/ETH means trading MX with ETH.

BTC Market: Trading pairs quoted in BTC. For example, MX/BTC means trading MX with BTC.

USDC Market: Trading pairs quoted in USDC. For example, ETH/USDC means trading ETH with USDC.

USDE Market: Trading pairs quoted in USDE. For example, SOL/USDE means trading SOL with USDE.

EUR Market: Trading pairs quoted in EUR. For example, BTC/EUR means trading BTC with EUR.

BRL Market: Trading pairs quoted in BRL. For example, BTC/BRL means trading BTC with BRL.













The minimum order amount refers to the lowest number of tokens required when submitting an order.





On MEXC, you may buy or sell cryptocurrencies in any trading pair. However, each order must meet the minimum order amount requirement; otherwise, it will not be filled. Once the order is successfully placed, it will be matched and executed by the system.









The minimum amount change refers to the smallest unit by which the order quantity can be adjusted for a given trading pair. In other words, it defines the precision of quantity changes. For example, if the minimum amount change for a trading pair is 0.01, then the order quantity can only be increased or decreased by multiples of 0.01.









The minimum price change refers to the smallest unit by which the price of a trading pair can be adjusted, measured in the quote currency of that market.





For example, in the MX/USDT trading pair, if the minimum price change is 0.1 USDT, then the price of MX can only fluctuate in multiples of 0.1 USDT.









The minimum total order value represents the basic threshold for Spot trading. When selecting a trading pair and placing a buy order, the order must meet the minimum total value requirement for that pair before it can enter the matching process.





The minimum total order value per order in each market is as follows:

USDT Market: 1 USDT per order

ETH Market: 0.0001 ETH per order

BTC Market: 0.000005 BTC per order

USDC Market: 5 USDC per order

TUSD Market: 5 TUSD per order

BUSD Market: 5 BUSD per order









Currently, MEXC Spot trading supports four order types: Limit Order, Market Order, Stop-Limit Order, and OCO. When placing a market order, there is a limit on the maximum amount allowed per order. This restriction helps prevent excessive price fluctuations and ensures market stability. For more details on Spot trading order types, please refer to: Different Types of Spot Orders









When placing a limit order, the platform sets a maximum quantity that can be placed per order. This limit helps reduce the risk of extreme price fluctuations or insufficient liquidity during trading.









Conditional orders (such as stop-limit orders) are also subject to maximum order quantity limits once a trigger price is set. This rule is designed to prevent large trades from causing sudden market shocks when triggered.









By mastering MEXC's market trading rules, traders can not only reduce the risk of order failures caused by unmet conditions but also formulate trading strategies with greater precision.





For example, knowing the minimum price change helps set buy and sell prices more effectively, while understanding the minimum order value prevents missed opportunities due to insufficient order amounts.





In addition, for large-volume or high-frequency trading, being aware of order quantity limits in advance allows you to optimize order placement and minimize delays or slippage caused by system restrictions.









In Spot trading, especially when executing large or short-term trades, orders may fail if they do not meet the market trading rules. To minimize this risk, it is recommended to:

Check trading pair rules in advance : On the MEXC trading interface or in the : On the MEXC trading interface or in the Help Center , review the minimum order amount, price change, minimum order value, and other requirements for the selected pair.

Use official Customer Service and Chat bots: Before trading, confirm rule details with MEXC's online Customer Service or Chat bot, particularly when trading across different markets.





