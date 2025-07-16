1. What is a Sub-Account Under your MEXC account, you can set up multiple sub-accounts to assist you in your daily trading activities. For example, you can use one sub-account for spot trading and1. What is a Sub-Account Under your MEXC account, you can set up multiple sub-accounts to assist you in your daily trading activities. For example, you can use one sub-account for spot trading and
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Mana...ub-Accounts

How to Manage Sub-Accounts

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners#Basic Concepts
Checkmate
CHECK$0.0175+250.00%
Octavia
VIA$0.014-13.58%
RWAX
APP$0.0008669-2.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000063--%

1. What is a Sub-Account


Under your MEXC account, you can set up multiple sub-accounts to assist you in your daily trading activities. For example, you can use one sub-account for spot trading and another sub-account for futures trading.

MEXC provides two types of sub-accounts. One type has no login permissions and must be used in conjunction with APIs. To view information for this type of sub-account, including transfer and trading information, you need to check the sub-account details under your MEXC account.

The other type is a sub-account that can be used for login using an email address. In addition to viewing information for this sub-account under your MEXC account, you can also log in to the sub-account independently via the website for information viewing. This type of sub-account cannot be used for login via the app.

2. How to Create a Sub-Account


Visit the official MEXC website and log in to your account. Then, click on the user icon at the top right corner and select [Sub-Account Management].


Click on [Create a sub-account] and you will see two sub-account types available. Select the first type of sub-account without login permissions and click on [Next Step].


Enter your username and click on [Next Step]. Then, complete the security verification and the sub-account will be created successfully.


If you select the second type of sub-account that requires email verification, fill in your email address, login password, confirm password, and email verification code, and click on [Next]. Then, complete the security verification and the sub-account will be created.


3. Sub-Account Management


On the Sub-Account Management page, there are five sections: Account Management, API, Asset Management, Transfer History, and Login History.

3.1 Account Management


On the Sub-Account Management page, under "Account Management," click on the […] on the right side of an account to manage it.

For the first type of sub-account without login permissions, you can perform the [Freeze] or [Enable futures] actions.

For the second type of sub-account that requires email verification, you can perform the [Freeze], [Change password], [Change email address], or [Enable futures] actions.

Once the futures feature is enabled, the ⊗ symbol will change to Ⓥ.


3.2 API


Click on [Create an API], select a sub-account, and tick the spot and futures information options you want. Fill in the notes and click on [Create]. Then, complete the security verification and the API will be created.


On MEXC, many interfaces require access through an API Key. During the API Key creation process as shown above, API permissions for both spot and futures trading were ticked.

Upon successful creation, an access key (Secret Key) will be generated. Please keep your access key safe and do not share it with anyone. If your access key is compromised, please delete this key immediately, and you can create a new one separately.


3.3 Asset Management


Click on [Transfer] to transfer assets between your MEXC account and sub-account. You can also transfer assets between sub-accounts. Your transfer records will be listed in Transfer History.

Click on [Info] to view the assets in the corresponding sub-account.


3.4 Login History


The second type of sub-account can be used for login on the website using email address and password. When logging in to your sub-account directly, your login record can be viewed in your MEXC account. In Sub-Account Management, select [Login History] to view the email address, IP, and location for each login.


By using sub-accounts, you can ensure the independence of your trading strategies. You can simultaneously test different trading strategies through multiple sub-accounts, more accurately tracking the effectiveness of each strategy.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus