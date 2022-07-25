CHANGE

ChangeX is a multi-chain non-custodial hybrid DeFi/CeFi mobile application with a focus on PoS assets, designing a unique leveraged staking product that would allow up to 2x APR on existing assets, a Visa card to spend staking income without interrupting staking and integrated bank account.

NameCHANGE

RankNo.5005

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply425,000,000

Total Supply399,834,838.425489

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1231265351985587,2022-07-25

Lowest Price0.002399538934750105,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainHYDRA

IntroductionChangeX is a multi-chain non-custodial hybrid DeFi/CeFi mobile application with a focus on PoS assets, designing a unique leveraged staking product that would allow up to 2x APR on existing assets, a Visa card to spend staking income without interrupting staking and integrated bank account.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.