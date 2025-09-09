MEXC New Listing Calendar: How to Check Token Listing Status & Upcoming Listings





Key Takeaways MEXC new token listing announcements appear on the official calendar at appear on the official calendar at mexc.com/newlisting with countdown timers and trading pair details.

MEXC token listing requirements vary by zone, with Innovation Zone projects meeting higher standards than Assessment Zone tokens.

MX token holders can participate in Kickstarter events for free airdrops, with participation rules updated regularly based on event type.

ST warning system gives projects three days before potential delisting when tokens fail to meet performance or liquidity criteria.

Token delisting notifications provide 30-day withdrawal periods, with deposit services closing immediately upon delisting announcement.

MEXC new token listing today information includes real-time updates, trading zones classification, and comprehensive delisting procedures.

New token listings on MEXC can present trading opportunities for informed investors. While most traders scramble to find information after tokens have already pumped, smart investors know exactly where to look for upcoming MEXC launches before they happen.

This guide shows you the exact steps to track MEXC new token listing announcements, find upcoming opportunities, and avoid the tokens that might get delisted. No fluff, just the actionable strategies you need.



How to Check MEXC New Token Listing Today? Need to check MEXC new listings right now? Here's your quick checklist: visit the official MEXC new listing calendar at mexc.com/newlisting , scan upcoming token launch dates and countdown timers, click "Trade" to access the trading page with detailed information, and check the announcements section for delisting updates and ST warnings.





On the MEXC platform, there are currently nearly 2,000 spot trading pairs and over 350 derivative trading pairs. MEXC continues to update and add new token varieties, while also delisting tokens that do not comply with platform rules.





MEXC keeps adding fresh projects to their platform regularly. But here's what most people don't realize – MEXC also remove tokens that don't meet the standards. That's why you need a system to stay on top of both new opportunities and potential risks.

Note: Platform trading pair numbers change frequently. Please refer to the official MEXC platform for current statistics.

MEXC provides a new listing calendar where you can check which tokens are about to be listed.





Link to New Listing Calendar: https://www.mexc.com/newlisting









The MEXC new listing calendar provides a straightforward way to track upcoming token launches. The calendar page displays upcoming token listings with timing information in a user-friendly interface. Each listing entry includes the project name, ticker symbol, listing date, and trading pair details. The calendar updates regularly to reflect the most current information.

The platform offers the same functionality across different devices. MEXC designed their calendar with responsive layout, so the interface adapts whether you're accessing it from mobile devices or desktop computers.





If you are an MX Holder, you can also click on [Kickstarter] to navigate to the corresponding page and participate in the exclusive airdrop event for MX Holders, where you can simply meet the requirements to receive token airdrops for free. For more information about Kickstarter, you can read " How to Participate in Kickstarter " for details.





MEXC Kickstarter events have grown in participation over time. According to official platform data from October 2024, MEXC conducted 2,030 new token airdrop events from January to October 2024, distributing a total prize pool of $116 million to users.

Want in on these airdrops? Current participation requirements change by event type and get updated regularly. Based on the December 31, 2024 rule adjustment, standard Kickstarter participation typically needs you to hold at least. Participation requirements vary by event and are updated regularly. Recent events have required holding MX tokens for specified periods before events start. But here's the catch – specific requirements can differ for individual events.

The system takes snapshots to verify your holdings. Your eligibility depends on the lowest MX balance during the snapshot period. Always check the specific event page for current requirements since these get updated.

The reward system works on proportions. Your final airdrop amount depends on your total MX commitment, your referral coefficient level, and overall participation rates.

Here's an example: if two users hold qualifying MX amounts but one has valid referrals, the user with referrals gets a higher multiplier and bigger rewards. Valid referrals must deposit at least 100 USDT within seven days of signing up and complete one futures trade.





If you want to trade the upcoming tokens, there is a countdown display in the upper right corner of the page indicating the specific opening time for token trading. Alternatively, you can click on the [Trade] button to go to the trading page, where you will also find a corresponding countdown indicating the opening time.









The countdown timers display the exact launch times for reference. MEXC shows exact launch times in UTC, so international traders need to convert to their local time zone.

Pro traders use the countdown period to research the token project, analyze similar tokens' performance patterns, and prepare their strategies. The gap between announcement and listing typically ranges from hours to several days, giving you time to prepare.

Understanding MEXC Token Listing Application Process MEXC sorts new token listings into different zones based on risk assessment and project evaluation. The Innovation Zone features tokens meeting higher standards for project development, team credibility, and market potential. These tokens go through more rigorous vetting and represent projects with solid roadmaps and active development teams.

The Assessment Zone works as an intermediate category for tokens showing promise but needing additional monitoring. Projects here might be newer or have limited trading history, requiring traders to be more careful. Understanding these categories helps you make smarter decisions about risk tolerance and investment strategies.

MEXC New Token Listing Announcements and Notifications MEXC offers multiple ways to stay informed about upcoming listings. We don't provide direct email alerts for new listings, but you can monitor the official MEXC announcements section regularly or follow their official social media channels for real-time updates.

The most effective approach involves checking the new listing calendar weekly and bookmarking upcoming events that match your trading interests.

Open and log in to the official MEXC website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and select [Announcements] under "User Support."













On the Announcement page, select [Crypto Delisting], and you can see all relevant announcements for delisted tokens. You can use the "Search" bar on the right side to search for the token you are looking for and check if it has been delisted.









The delisting announcement section gives you comprehensive info about tokens getting removed from the platform. Each announcement includes specific timelines, withdrawal procedures, and important deadlines that token holders must follow. MEXC typically provides advance notice ranging from three days to several weeks, depending on the circumstances.

When reviewing delisting announcements, pay attention to withdrawal deadlines and deposit closure dates. The platform closes deposit services immediately upon delisting. Any tokens deposited after delisting get returned to the original sending address, but you'll pay additional transaction fees. Users have 30 days after delisting to withdraw tokens to external wallets or other exchanges before facing potential asset risks.









In order to protect user interests, enhance user trading experience, and build a healthy trading environment, MEXC monitors and tracks tokens of listed projects. For tokens that do not meet the corresponding rules during the listing period, MEXC may issue ST warnings or directly delist tokens related to the project.





The ST (Special Treatment) warning system represents MEXC's proactive risk management approach. Tokens get ST warnings when they meet specific criteria related to market performance, liquidity issues, or compliance concerns. According to official ST Warning Rules, these criteria include situations where a project's price falls below 10% of its initial listing price, experiences more than 60% decline within the first three days of listing, or maintains fewer than 100 users holding tokens worth over $5 in their MEXC accounts.

Additional ST warning triggers include insufficient liquidity conditions, like when the average daily buy-sell spread exceeds 2% for 15 consecutive days, or when the price difference from other centralized exchanges exceeds 15% over a 15-day period. Projects receiving ST warnings undergo continuous evaluation. If the risk to users gets deemed significant, delisting occurs three days following the warning announcement.

What is ST Warning System? MEXC's ST warning system operates on multiple risk assessment levels, monitoring both market performance and project fundamentals. The system evaluates factors including total token holder distribution, where projects with fewer than 100 users holding tokens worth over $5 trigger warning conditions. Similarly, when total holdings of project token holders average below 50,000 USDT daily for 30 consecutive days, the project enters the warning assessment phase.

Market liquidity serves as another crucial evaluation criterion. The system monitors trading spreads and price stability across different exchanges. Projects experiencing extreme price volatility or maintaining significant price discrepancies compared to other platforms face increased scrutiny and potential ST classification.

The warning system also considers external factors like project team behavior, regulatory compliance, and operational status. Projects may receive immediate delisting consideration if team members engage in activities considered malicious by MEXC, including market manipulation, insider trading, or failure to provide advance notice of major project changes.

How to Manage Your Holdings During the Delisting Process? When tokens in your portfolio receive ST warnings or delisting notices, immediate action planning becomes essential for protecting your investment. The three-day period between ST warning issuance and potential delisting provides limited time for decision-making, requiring you to quickly assess your options including holding, selling, or transferring tokens to other platforms.

During the delisting process, trading activity often increases as holders rush to exit positions, potentially creating both opportunities and risks. Some traders view delisting announcements as buying opportunities if they believe the project has long-term potential and will recover on other platforms, while others prioritize capital preservation by exiting positions immediately.

The 30-day withdrawal period following delisting requires careful planning, especially for holders of significant token amounts. Large withdrawals may face network congestion or require multiple transactions to complete, making early action advisable. Additionally, some tokens may have limited listing availability on other exchanges, potentially affecting liquidity and value after MEXC delisting.

Advanced Strategies for MEXC New Listing Successful navigation of MEXC's listing ecosystem requires understanding both timing and market dynamics. Experienced traders often focus on tokens listed in the Innovation Zone, as these projects typically undergo more rigorous evaluation processes. However, Assessment Zone tokens sometimes offer higher growth potential due to their earlier-stage nature and lower initial valuations.

Market timing plays a crucial role in new listing trading success. Historical data shows that newly listed tokens often experience peak trading activity within the first 24 to 48 hours, with volatility gradually decreasing as initial excitement subsides. Traders who understand these patterns can better position themselves for optimal entry and exit points.

Portfolio diversification across multiple new listings helps manage risk while maintaining exposure to potential breakthrough projects. Rather than concentrating investments in single tokens, successful traders typically allocate smaller amounts across several promising projects, reducing the impact of individual token performance on overall portfolio results.





If you want to learn more about ST, you can read the ST Warning Rules









Frequently Asked Questions About MEXC Listings 1. How often does MEXC add new token listings? MEXC continuously evaluates and adds new projects to its platform, with new listings occurring multiple times per week. The frequency varies based on market conditions, project pipeline, and evaluation completion timelines.

2. What are the current requirements to participate in Kickstarter events? Participation requirements may vary by individual event and are subject to updates. Based on the December 31, 2024 rule adjustment, standard participation typically requires holding minimum amounts of MX tokens for specified periods. Always check the specific event page for current requirements, as these may differ between events and are regularly updated.

3. What happens to my tokens after delisting? Following delisting, you have 30 days to withdraw tokens to external wallets or other exchanges. After this period, remaining tokens may become inaccessible, making timely withdrawal crucial for asset protection.

4. How can I distinguish between temporary price declines and potential delisting candidates? Monitor ST warning announcements and evaluate tokens against MEXC's published criteria. Tokens showing consistent underperformance across multiple metrics face higher delisting risks than those experiencing temporary market corrections.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.