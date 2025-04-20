Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics
Vine Coin (VINE) Information
The official cryptocurrency launched by the founder of the short video platform VINE. VINE was shut down in 2016, and Elon Musk mentioned restarting it.
Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Vine Coin (VINE), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Vine Coin (VINE)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan VINE tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Vine Coin (VINE) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain by Rus Yusupov, co-founder of the original Vine platform. Its token economics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, long-term commitment, and community growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain & Standard: Solana, using the SPL token standard.
- Consensus: Joint Proof of Stake and Proof of History.
- Maximum Supply: 1 billion VINE tokens.
- Current Circulation: 999 million VINE (as of early 2025), with a focus on liquidity.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is distributed across several categories, each with distinct vesting and unlocking schedules:
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking/Locking Details
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at launch
|Team
|20%
|Gradual vesting, locked to incentivize long-term commitment
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Released over time to support ecosystem growth
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Vested, gradual unlocking for early backers/private sale participants
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and ecosystem development, released over time
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion and adoption, released as needed
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for long-term sustainability and planning
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|Reserved for exchange liquidity, unlocked as needed
|Dev Wallet
|5% (of 1B supply)
|Locked until April 20, 2025, to demonstrate project stability
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: VINE is intended as a meme coin and a symbol of support for the Vine legacy, not as a security or investment contract.
- Ecosystem Participation: Tokens are used to incentivize community engagement, content creation, and participation in campaigns (e.g., airdrops, hashtag campaigns, influencer collaborations).
- Staking: Users can stake VINE tokens on supported platforms to earn rewards, contributing to network security and growth.
- Trading: VINE is available for trading on major exchanges (e.g., Bybit, BYDFi, OKX), with high liquidity and active trading pairs.
- Airdrops & Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and partnership announcements drive user acquisition and ecosystem expansion.
Locking Mechanism
- Team & Investor Tokens: Subject to vesting schedules, with gradual unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
- Dev Wallet: 5% of total supply locked until April 20, 2025.
- Foundation & Ecosystem Funds: Locked and released in phases to support ongoing development and sustainability.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch for initial distribution.
- Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked linearly or in staggered phases from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
- Full Unlock: By July 2029, 100% of the total supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
- Dev Wallet Unlock: Scheduled for April 20, 2025.
Summary Table
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate
|Team
|20%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Livestreaming
|3%
|As needed
|Foundation
|2%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|As needed
|Dev Wallet
|5%
|Locked until April 20, 2025
Additional Notes
- Vesting Strategy: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize risks of sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term commitment, and foster sustainable ecosystem growth.
- Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting the project's emphasis on user engagement and platform development.
- Risk Disclosure: VINE is highly volatile, with no guarantee of future utility or value. It is not intended as an investment vehicle.
Conclusion
Vine Coin’s token economics are structured to balance immediate liquidity with long-term ecosystem incentives. The progressive unlocking, significant community allocation, and clear vesting schedules aim to support both stability and growth, while the locking mechanisms ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s long-term vision.
Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Vine Coin (VINE) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal VINE tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange VINE tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår VINE's tokenomics, kan du udforske VINE tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du VINE
Er du interesseret i at tilføje Vine Coin (VINE) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe VINE, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
Vine Coin (VINE) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for VINE hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
VINE Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor VINE måske er på vej hen? Vores VINE prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb Vine Coin (VINE)
Beløb
1 VINE = 0.06078 USD