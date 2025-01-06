Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics
Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph’s token economics are designed to support a sustainable, community-driven blockchain gaming ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key components: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a focus on details available as of July 2025.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025, on the opBNB chain.
- Initial Circulating Supply: At TGE, the circulating market cap was $49.3 million, with a token price of $0.44. By the end of Q1 2025, the circulating supply reached 203 million tokens, with a price of $0.17.
- Supply Schedule: The token supply increases over time through scheduled unlocks, with a progressive release to various stakeholders.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table specific to Seraph was not directly available, the following structure is typical for similar projects and is supported by available summary data:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Unlocking/Locking Details (see below)
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate at TGE
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual vesting
|Team
|20%
|Long-term vesting
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Staggered release
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Staggered release
|Livestreaming
|3%
|Staggered release
|Foundation
|2%
|Staggered release
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|Immediate/short-term
- Genesis NFTs: 10,000 Genesis NFT equipment were created, with 3,000 for early public sales and 7,000 reserved for special uses.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- In-Game Utility: $SERAPH is used to unlock features, craft items, reforge NFT equipment, reveal attributes of NFT drops, and participate in special events (e.g., Soul Spar and Equipment of Seraph NFT drops).
- Governance: Token holders can participate in community governance, influencing game development and ecosystem direction.
- Marketplace: Used for buying, selling, and upgrading in-game assets, including NFT equipment and consumables.
- Soul Spars: Earned through gameplay, used to unlock content, upgrade NFTs, and access special dungeons. Their output is tied to player activity and NFT equipment quality.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: Most non-ICO allocations (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) are subject to linear or staggered vesting, with tokens unlocking gradually over several years (2025–2029).
- Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) were unlocked at TGE, providing initial liquidity and user incentives.
- Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations unlock in phases, minimizing the risk of large token dumps and aligning incentives for long-term commitment.
Unlocking Timeline (Illustrative)
|Year
|% of Total Supply Unlocked
|Notes
|2025
|~33% (ICO)
|Immediate at TGE
|2026–2029
|+67% (all other categories)
|Gradual, linear or staggered release
|2029
|100%
|Full supply unlocked
- Purpose: This structure ensures project stability, incentivizes long-term participation, and supports ecosystem growth.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|TGE on Jan 6, 2025; progressive supply increase via unlocks
|Allocation
|ICO (33%), Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), others (10%)
|Usage/Incentives
|In-game utility, governance, marketplace, NFT upgrades, event participation
|Locking
|Vesting for team/investors; immediate unlock for ICO; staggered for ecosystem/community
|Unlocking
|2025–2029, linear/staggered; 100% unlocked by 2029
Additional Insights
- Market Performance: After the TGE, SERAPH experienced typical post-launch volatility, stabilizing at a support level of ~$0.15–$0.17.
- Ecosystem Focus: The allocation prioritizes community and ecosystem growth, with significant resources dedicated to player incentives and development.
- Governance: Community-driven governance is a core pillar, with token holders empowered to shape the game’s evolution.
Note: The above summary is based on the most recent and relevant data available as of July 2025. For the latest and most granular details, refer to the official Seraph whitepaper and tokenomics documentation.
