Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Tokenomics
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Information
PNUT is a meme coin.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan PNUT tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain. Its token economics are characterized by the following aspects:
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PNUT
- Initial Distribution: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with its creation and distribution closely tied to the viral story of Peanut the Squirrel. The token was rapidly listed on major exchanges following a surge in social media attention, particularly after high-profile mentions by figures like Elon Musk.
- Bonding Curve Launch: PNUT and similar tokens on Solana are often launched via platforms like Pump.fun, which use a bonding curve mechanism. This means the token price increases as more tokens are bought, and once a certain market cap (e.g., $69,000) is reached, the token is migrated to a decentralized exchange (DEX) such as Raydium for open trading.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Formal Allocation Breakdown: There is no evidence of a traditional allocation schedule (e.g., team, investors, treasury, ecosystem) or a published vesting plan. The token appears to have been distributed in a fair-launch style, with early buyers on the bonding curve and subsequent DEX traders forming the initial holder base.
- Liquidity: Liquidity for PNUT is provided on Solana DEXs, and there is no indication of locked or reserved allocations for the team or advisors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: PNUT is a pure meme coin. Its primary use is for speculative trading and as a symbol of the viral Peanut the Squirrel story. There are no documented utility functions such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
- Incentives: There are no on-chain incentives, rewards, or yield mechanisms for holding or using PNUT. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by social media trends and community sentiment.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens are liquid and tradable upon purchase, with no restrictions on transfer or sale.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and freely tradable from the moment of purchase. There is no vesting schedule or delayed release.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 PNUT
|Issuance
|Bonding curve launch (e.g., Pump.fun), then DEX listing
|Allocation
|No formal breakdown; fair launch via bonding curve and DEX trading
|Utility
|Meme coin, speculative trading, no protocol utility
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or yield)
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid and tradable)
|Unlocking
|Immediate (no vesting or unlock schedule)
Additional Context
- Market Dynamics: PNUT’s price and trading volume have been highly volatile, driven by social media trends and celebrity endorsements. The token reached a market cap of over $120M within days of launch, with trading volumes exceeding $300M at peak.
- Community and Symbolism: The token’s popularity is rooted in the viral story of Peanut the Squirrel, which became a symbol for political and social commentary, further fueling speculative interest.
Limitations
- No Whitepaper or Formal Documentation: As a meme coin, PNUT lacks the detailed technical or economic documentation typical of more established crypto projects. All information is derived from exchange listings, news coverage, and the token’s website.
In summary: Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a Solana-based meme coin with no formal tokenomics structure beyond its initial fair launch and open trading. There are no vesting, locking, or incentive mechanisms, and its value is driven entirely by community sentiment and speculative trading.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal PNUT tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange PNUT tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår PNUT's tokenomics, kan du udforske PNUT tokens live-pris!
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for PNUT hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
Vil du vide, hvor PNUT måske er på vej hen? Vores PNUT prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
