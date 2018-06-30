MX Token (MX) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i MX Token (MX), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

MX Token (MX) Information

MX TOKEN (MX) er en decentraliseret digital aktiv udviklet af MEXC-platformen baseret på Ethereum blockchain. Som MEXC's native token er dens hovedformål at give brugerne en sikker og stabil handelsoplevelse og at blive en industrileder. MX-ejere har ret til en række fordele på MEXC, såsom belønninger for at holde MX, stemme og modtage rabatterede abonnementer og få gratis airdrops for at stemme på nye listings.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.mexc.com
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x11eef04c884e24d9b7b4760e7476d06ddf797f36

MX Token (MX) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for MX Token (MX), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 225.07M
Samlet udbud
$ 1.00B
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 92.75M
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 2.43B
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 5.858
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.0420566690384
Nuværende pris:
$ 2.4267
Dybdegående Token-struktur af MX Token (MX)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan MX tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

MX Token is the native utility token of the MXC Exchange ecosystem. It is designed to provide trading fee discounts, access to token sales, staking, governance participation, and premium services for holders. The tokenomics of MX Token are structured to incentivize long-term participation, support ecosystem growth, and ensure transparent distribution.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain Platform: MX Token operates on blockchain technology, ensuring secure and transparent issuance.
  • Initial Supply: The total supply and issuance schedule are determined by the MXC Exchange, with tokens minted according to the platform’s rules.
  • Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of platform incentives, sales, and ecosystem rewards.

2. Allocation Mechanism

While specific percentages and categories for MX Token’s allocation are not detailed in the available dataset, typical allocation mechanisms for exchange tokens include:

Allocation CategoryDescription
Platform IncentivesRewards for trading, staking, and ecosystem participation
Team & AdvisorsAllocations to core contributors, subject to vesting
Investors/Private SaleEarly backers and private round participants, often with lock-up schedules
Community & EcosystemIncentives for community growth, partnerships, and ecosystem development
Treasury/ReservesFunds reserved for future development and operational needs

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Trading Fee Discounts: Holders receive reduced trading fees on the MXC Exchange.
  • Token Sales Access: MX Token is required for participation in exclusive token sales and launchpad events.
  • Staking: Users can stake MX Token to earn rewards or participate in liquidity mining programs.
  • Governance: Token holders may vote on platform proposals, influencing the direction of the ecosystem.
  • Premium Services: Access to advanced features and services on the exchange.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Allocations to team, advisors, and early investors are typically subject to vesting and lock-up periods to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.
  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards or governance may be subject to a lock-up period, during which they cannot be withdrawn.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Gradual Unlocking: Token allocations for team, advisors, and investors are released gradually over a set period (e.g., 1–4 years), following a linear or staggered schedule.
  • Ecosystem and Community Rewards: These may be distributed continuously or according to specific milestones and campaigns.
  • No Immediate Full Unlock: The design aims to prevent large, sudden increases in circulating supply, supporting price stability and long-term growth.

6. Table: Example Token Allocation and Vesting (Illustrative)

Category% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlock Schedule
Platform IncentivesVariableContinuous/Programmatic
Team & AdvisorsVariableLinear vesting over 1–4 years
InvestorsVariableCliff + linear vesting
Community/EcosystemVariableCampaign-based/Continuous
Treasury/ReservesVariableAs needed by governance

7. Implications and Best Practices

  • Long-Term Alignment: Vesting and lock-up mechanisms align the interests of core contributors and investors with the project’s long-term success.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations to community and ecosystem initiatives foster adoption and engagement.
  • Market Stability: Gradual unlocking reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks and price volatility.
  • Governance and Utility: Multi-faceted utility and governance rights encourage active participation and value accrual for holders.

Limitations

  • Data Gaps: The precise percentages, unlock dates, and detailed schedules for MX Token are not available in the current dataset. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to the official MXC Exchange documentation or whitepaper.

Summary:
MX Token’s tokenomics are structured to incentivize ecosystem participation, ensure responsible distribution, and support the long-term growth of the MXC Exchange. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, locking, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate utility with sustainable development and market stability.

MX Token (MX) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for MX Token (MX) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal MX tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange MX tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår MX's tokenomics, kan du udforske MX tokens live-pris!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.