Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics
Kaito (KAITO) Information
Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.
Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Kaito (KAITO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Kaito (KAITO)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan KAITO tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
- Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
|Core Contributors
|25%
|Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
|Foundation
|10%
|For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|10%
|Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|Special allocation for Binance holders
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
- Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
- Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
- Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.
Locking Mechanism
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
- No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Core Contributors
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Foundation
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Some instant, some monthly
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
|Early Backers
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|2025-08-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Some instant, some monthly
|Liquidity Incentives
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
|Binance Hodler
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
Additional Notes
- No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
- Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
- Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.
Conclusion
KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.
Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Kaito (KAITO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal KAITO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange KAITO tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår KAITO's tokenomics, kan du udforske KAITO tokens live-pris!
Kaito (KAITO) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for KAITO hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
KAITO Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor KAITO måske er på vej hen? Vores KAITO prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
