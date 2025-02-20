Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Kaito (KAITO), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

Kaito (KAITO) Information

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://yaps.kaito.ai/
Hvidbog:
https://docs.kaito.ai/
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Kaito (KAITO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 261.64M
$ 261.64M$ 261.64M
Samlet udbud
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 241.39M
$ 241.39M$ 241.39M
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 1.08B
$ 1.08B$ 1.08B
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 2.9293
$ 2.9293$ 2.9293
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.6712827631571182
$ 0.6712827631571182$ 0.6712827631571182
Nuværende pris:
$ 1.0839
$ 1.0839$ 1.0839

Dybdegående Token-struktur af Kaito (KAITO)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan KAITO tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
  • Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
Core Contributors25%Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
Foundation10%For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim10%Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
Early Backers8.3%Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
Liquidity Incentives5%To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
Binance Hodler2%Special allocation for Binance holders

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
  • Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
  • Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
  • No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeNotes
Ecosystem & Network Growth2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Core Contributors2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Foundation2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Early Backers2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Long-term Creator Incentives2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Liquidity Incentives2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Binance Hodler2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock

Summary Table

Category% SupplyUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeDescription/Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGrants, incentives, marketing
Core Contributors25%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyTeam and key contributors
Foundation10%2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyFoundation growth and sustainability
Initial Community & Ecosystem10%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantEarly community and partners
Early Backers8.3%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyEarly investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyCreator rewards
Liquidity Incentives5%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantLiquidity bootstrapping
Binance Hodler2%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantBinance user rewards

Additional Notes

  • No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
  • Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
  • Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.

Conclusion

KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Kaito (KAITO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal KAITO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange KAITO tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår KAITO's tokenomics, kan du udforske KAITO tokens live-pris!

Sådan køber du KAITO

Er du interesseret i at tilføje Kaito (KAITO) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe KAITO, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.

Kaito (KAITO) Prishistorik

Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for KAITO hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.

KAITO Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor KAITO måske er på vej hen? Vores KAITO prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?

MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.

Over 4,000 handelspar på tværs af spot- og futuresmarkeder
Hurtigste token-noteringer blandt CEX'er
#Likviditet nr. 1 på tværs af branchen
Laveste gebyrer, understøttet af 24/7 kundeservice
100%+ gennemsigtighed i tokenreserven for brugermidler
Ultra-lave adgangsbarrierer: køb krypto med kun 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Køb krypto med kun 1 USDT: Din nemmeste vej til krypto!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.