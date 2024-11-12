peaq network (PEAQ) Tokenomics
peaq network (PEAQ) Information
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
peaq network (PEAQ) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for peaq network (PEAQ), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af peaq network (PEAQ)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan PEAQ tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
Peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), with its native token $PEAQ serving as the backbone for transactions, governance, and incentivization within the ecosystem. The tokenomics are structured to support long-term growth, robust network security, and broad community participation.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 4,200,000,000 PEAQ tokens.
- Issuance Model: Disinflationary, with a managed supply expansion to ensure sustainable growth.
- Inflation: A portion of tokens is released via inflation mechanisms, contributing to ongoing network incentives.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation is diversified across community, team, investors, ecosystem, and security, with detailed vesting and unlocking schedules. Below is a summary table of key allocations and their mechanisms:
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Total
|TGE Release
|Cliff & Vesting Details
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Granularity
|Total Amount
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|Varies
|Some instant, some with cliffs/vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant/Monthly
|84000000+
|Core Team (Core Contributors)
|11.5%
|0%
|9-month cliff, 36-month linear vesting
|2025-08-12
|Monthly
|483,000,000
|EoT Labs
|8.5%
|0%
|9-month cliff, 36-month linear vesting
|2025-08-12
|Monthly
|357,000,000
|Network Security
|3.4583%
|0%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|145,248,600
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|0%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|378,000,000
|Pre-Seed
|7%
|3.75%
|6-month cliff, 24-month linear vesting
|2025-05-12
|Monthly
|282,975,000
|Seed
|5%
|6.25%
|6-month cliff, 24-month linear vesting
|2025-05-12
|Monthly
|196,875,000
|Pre-launch Private Sale
|9%
|7.5%
|6-month cliff, 18-month linear vesting
|2025-05-12
|Monthly
|349,650,000
|Private Sale
|13%
|7.5%
|6-month cliff, 18-month linear vesting
|2025-05-12
|Monthly
|505,050,000
|Community Sale(s)
|5%
|100%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|252,000,000
|Grants
|1.77%
|0%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|74,291,837.77
|Market Making & Liquidity
|3.75%
|100%
|No cliff or vesting
|2024-11-12
|Instant
|157,500,000
|Early Adopters Campaign
|2.53%
|0%
|3-month cliff, no linear vesting
|2025-02-12
|Instant
|106,260,000
|Get Real Campaign
|5%
|0%
|3-month cliff, no linear vesting
|2025-02-12
|Instant
|210,000,000
Note: TGE = Token Generation Event. Some allocations (e.g., Community Reserve, Expansion Reserve, Security Reserve) are released instantly with no cliff or vesting.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: $PEAQ is used for:
- Transaction fees (for both people and machines)
- Staking (Delegated Proof of Stake consensus)
- Network governance (voting on upgrades, grants, and economic policies)
- Machine trustworthiness and identity (self-sovereign Machine IDs)
- Access to DePIN functions and services
- Incentives:
- Staking rewards for validators and nominators
- Community campaigns and grants to incentivize ecosystem growth
- Machine and device onboarding rewards
- Revenue sharing for tokenized machine services (e.g., Machine DeFi, RWA tokenization)
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Cliffs: Many allocations have a cliff period (e.g., 6 or 9 months) before tokens begin to vest.
- Vesting: Linear vesting is common, with periods ranging from 18 to 36 months for team, investor, and lab allocations.
- Instant Unlocks: Some allocations (e.g., Community Sale, Market Making) are unlocked instantly at TGE.
- Staking: As of Q2 2025, 29.3% of total issuance was staked, with staking participation peaking above 40% before declining.
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Unlocks: Major unlocks began at mainnet launch (November 2024), with subsequent unlocks scheduled monthly or instantly depending on allocation.
- Future Unlocks: Large tranches for team and labs unlock monthly through August 2028.
- Quarterly Highlights: For example, Q3 2025 will see 327.3M tokens unlocked, with the largest shares going to investors and the community.
Tokenomics Table (Summary)
|Category
|% Allocation
|Unlock Mechanism
|Vesting/Cliff Details
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|Mixed (instant, cliff, vesting)
|36-month vesting, some no lock-up
|Core Contributors
|11.5%
|9-month cliff, 36-month vesting
|Monthly unlocks
|EoT Labs
|8.5%
|9-month cliff, 36-month vesting
|Monthly unlocks
|Investors (Seed, Private, Pre-Seed, Pre-Launch)
|~34%
|6-month cliff, 18-24 month vesting
|Monthly unlocks
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|Instant
|No cliff or vesting
|Network Security
|3.5%
|Instant
|No cliff or vesting
|Staking
|Dynamic
|Liquid, user-driven
|29.3% staked as of Q2 2025
Additional Insights
- Network Activity: Despite price and market cap declines in 2025, network usage (transactions, active users, machine onboarding) surged, indicating strong utility-driven demand.
- Revenue: Protocol revenue is generated from transaction fees, with $21.6k in Q2 2025 and cumulative growth over time.
- Governance: On-chain governance is planned, with token holders gaining voting rights on protocol decisions.
Conclusion
Peaq’s tokenomics are designed to balance early ecosystem growth, long-term sustainability, and robust security. The allocation and unlocking schedules are transparent, with a strong focus on incentivizing community participation, rewarding contributors, and supporting the machine economy. The combination of staking, vesting, and utility-driven demand underpins the economic model, while the unlocking timeline ensures gradual distribution to avoid market shocks.
For further details, see the official documentation and launch details.
peaq network (PEAQ) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for peaq network (PEAQ) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal PEAQ tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange PEAQ tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår PEAQ's tokenomics, kan du udforske PEAQ tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du PEAQ
Er du interesseret i at tilføje peaq network (PEAQ) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe PEAQ, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
peaq network (PEAQ) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for PEAQ hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
PEAQ Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor PEAQ måske er på vej hen? Vores PEAQ prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb peaq network (PEAQ)
Beløb
1 PEAQ = 0.0643 USD