Binance Coin (BNB) Tokenomics
Binance Coin (BNB) Information
What is Binance Coin? BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. BNB is a cryptocurrency created in June 2017, launched during an ICO in July, and initially issued as an ERC-20 token. Designed to be used for a fee reduction on the Binance exchange, its scope was extended over the years. BNB powers the Binance Chain as its native chain token. For instance, it is used to pay fees on the Binance DEX, issue new tokens, send/cancel orders, and transfer assets. BNB is also powering the Binance Smart Chain, which is an EVM-compatible network, forked from “go-ethereum”. It supports smart contracts and relies on a new consensus mechanism: Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus (“Parlia”), which incorporates elements from both Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority. BNB is used for delegated staking on the authority validator, leading to staking rewards for users and validators. Besides its on-chain functions, BNB has multiple additional use-cases such as fee discounts on multiple exchanges (e.g., Binance.com), payment asset on third-party services, and participation rights & transacting currency on Binance Launchpad.
Binance Coin (BNB) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Binance Coin (BNB), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Binance Coin (BNB)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan BNB tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: BNB was launched with a maximum supply of 200 million tokens.
- Pre-mine: All tokens were pre-mined at genesis.
- Burn Mechanisms: BNB employs two main burn mechanisms:
- Auto-Burn: A quarterly, formula-based burn that reduces supply based on BNB price and BSC block production. The goal is to reduce total supply to 100 million BNB.
- Real-Time Burn (BEP-95): A portion of gas fees on BNB Smart Chain is burned in real time, further reducing supply.
- Pioneer Burn: Lost tokens (due to user error) can be covered by the Pioneer Burn Program and included in quarterly burns.
- No Ongoing Minting: After genesis, no new BNB tokens are minted; supply only decreases via burns.
Allocation Mechanism
At genesis, the 200 million BNB tokens were allocated as follows:
|Allocation
|Amount (BNB)
|% of Total
|Unlock Schedule / Notes
|ICO
|100,000,000
|50%
|Distributed to public investors after ICO (within 5 days)
|Founding Team
|80,000,000
|40%
|20% at genesis, then 20% annually for 4 years (cliff)
|Angel Investors
|20,000,000
|10%
|Not specified
- Public Sale (ICO): Held June 30–July 20, 2017. 100 million BNB sold, raising $15 million.
- Founders: 80 million BNB, with a 5-year vesting schedule (20% at genesis, then 20% per year).
- Angel Investors: 20 million BNB, details not fully specified.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
BNB is a multi-utility token with the following uses and incentives:
- Network Utility:
- Gas fees on BNB Smart Chain, opBNB, and BNB Greenfield.
- Payment for deploying smart contracts and un-jailing validators.
- Staking and Delegation:
- Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 BNB to be eligible.
- Tokenholders can delegate BNB to validators and share in transaction fee rewards.
- Validators and delegators are rewarded daily from transaction fees.
- Exchange Utility:
- Used for trading fee discounts on Binance (25% for spot, 10% for futures).
- DeFi and CeFi:
- Used in BNB Vault, Launchpad, and Earn products for yield and event rewards.
- Liquid staking providers (e.g., ListaDAO, Stader, pStake) allow users to stake BNB and receive liquid tokens for use in DeFi.
- Incentive Programs:
- TVL incentive programs, bug bounties, grant programs, and referral rewards.
- BNB is used as a reward in ecosystem growth and security initiatives.
Locking Mechanism
- Founding Team: 80 million BNB subject to a 5-year vesting schedule (20% at genesis, then 20% per year).
- Angel Investors: Locking details not fully specified.
- ICO: Tokens distributed within 5 days post-ICO; no lockup.
- Staking/Delegation: Unbonding period of 7 days for staked BNB.
- DeFi Products: Locking periods vary by product (e.g., Simple Earn: 15–120 days).
Unlocking Time
|Allocation
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Details
|Founding Team
|2017-07-28
|2021-07-28
|20% at genesis, then 20% annually for 4 years
|Angel Investors
|2017-07-28
|2021-07-28
|Not specified
|ICO
|2017-07-28
|2017-08-04
|Within 5 working days after ICO
Summary Table
|Allocation
|Amount (BNB)
|% of Total
|Unlock Schedule / Notes
|ICO
|100,000,000
|50%
|Distributed to public investors after ICO (within 5 days)
|Founding Team
|80,000,000
|40%
|20% at genesis, then 20% annually for 4 years (cliff)
|Angel Investors
|20,000,000
|10%
|Not specified
Additional Notes
- Deflationary Model: BNB’s supply is strictly deflationary due to regular burns.
- No Governance Rights: BNB does not confer legal claims, voting rights, or profit-sharing in Binance or its affiliates.
- Network Security: BNB is central to the PoSA consensus, incentivizing validators and delegators.
- Ecosystem Growth: BNB is used to incentivize DeFi, dApp development, and user participation through various programs.
This comprehensive overview covers BNB’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a focus on transparency and the latest available data.
Binance Coin (BNB) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Binance Coin (BNB) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal BNB tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange BNB tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår BNB's tokenomics, kan du udforske BNB tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du BNB
Er du interesseret i at tilføje Binance Coin (BNB) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe BNB, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
Binance Coin (BNB) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for BNB hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
BNB Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor BNB måske er på vej hen? Vores BNB prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb Binance Coin (BNB)
Beløb
1 BNB = 841.37 USD