Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan BERA tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Berachain introduces a novel tokenomics model centered around its Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus, combining elements of DeFi, governance, and staking to align incentives for users, validators, and liquidity providers. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Overview

BERA : Native gas token for transaction fees and network operations.

: Native gas token for transaction fees and network operations. BGT (Bera Governance Token): Non-transferable governance token, can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) : Validators must stake BERA to propose blocks. Users delegate BGT to validators, increasing their reward emissions. Validator rewards are distributed from a central Rewards Vault, proportional to the amount staked and delegated. BGT is routed through liquidity pools (DEX Pool A/B), incentivizing liquidity provision. Future BGT inflation (block rewards) is managed via the x/berachef module, with a bribe mechanism ( x/bribe ) to further incentivize delegates.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Unlock Start Unlock Schedule / Cliff Description / Recipients Airdrop 15.8% 2025-02-06 Instant + Daily Distributed to ecosystem participants: testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, builders Ecosystem & R&D 20% 2025-02-06 1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear For ecosystem development, R&D, growth, and Berachain Foundation operations Future Community Initiatives 13.1% 2026-02-06 1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear For developers, applications, and user incentive programs Initial Core Contributors 16.8% 2026-02-06 1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear Advisors and Big Bera Labs members Investors 34.3% 2026-02-06 1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear Seed, Series A, and Series B investors

Unlocks are typically instant for the first portion after the cliff, then distributed linearly (monthly) over 24 months.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking & Delegation : Users delegate BGT to validators, who in turn stake BERA to secure the network. Delegators and validators receive rewards from the Rewards Vault, proportional to their stake and delegation.

: Liquidity Provision : BGT is routed to DEX pools, incentivizing liquidity providers and integrating DeFi yields with network security.

: Bribe Mechanism : Additional incentives (bribes) can be sent to delegates, further aligning user participation with network health.

: Governance : BGT holders participate in governance, influencing protocol upgrades and reward distribution.

: Burn Mechanism : BGT can be burned 1:1 for BERA, providing a deflationary pressure and utility for governance tokens.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Cliff and Linear Vesting : Most allocations (Ecosystem, Community, Contributors, Investors) have a 1-year cliff, after which 1/6th is released instantly, and the remainder vests linearly over 24 months.

: Airdrop : Airdrop allocations are distributed instantly and daily, with a portion unlocked immediately and the rest over a set period.

: No Unlocks in Recent Week : As of the last week of July 2025, no new unlocks have occurred, indicating a period of stability in circulating supply.

Circulating Supply and Recent Trends

Circulating Supply : As of July 31, 2025, the circulating supply of BERA is approximately 122.1 million tokens, showing a steady increase over the past week.

: Futures Volume : BERA futures trading volume has fluctuated between ~$24.6M and ~$74M daily in the last week, indicating active market participation.

: Revenue : Daily protocol revenue remains modest, with occasional spikes, reflecting early-stage adoption and ongoing ecosystem development.

Summary Table: Berachain BERA Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance Proof-of-Liquidity: Validators stake BERA, users delegate BGT, rewards from Rewards Vault Allocation See allocation table above Usage/Incentives Staking, delegation, liquidity provision, bribes, governance, BGT burn for BERA Locking/Unlocking 1-year cliff, 1/6th instant, 24-month linear vesting for most allocations Circulating Supply Trend Gradual increase, ~122.1M BERA as of July 31, 2025 Unlocking Events No new unlocks in the last week

Additional Insights

Innovative Design : Berachain’s PoL model is designed to maximize DeFi participation, decentralization, and sustainable incentives, drawing inspiration from veTokenomics (e.g., Curve) but with unique mechanisms to prevent dominance by a single liquid staking platform.

: Berachain’s PoL model is designed to maximize DeFi participation, decentralization, and sustainable incentives, drawing inspiration from veTokenomics (e.g., Curve) but with unique mechanisms to prevent dominance by a single liquid staking platform. Ecosystem Growth : Rapid TVL growth post-mainnet launch, with major protocols (BEX, Kodiak, Beraborrow, Dolomite) driving adoption and liquidity.

: Rapid TVL growth post-mainnet launch, with major protocols (BEX, Kodiak, Beraborrow, Dolomite) driving adoption and liquidity. Governance and Flexibility: The modular EVM architecture and governance token design allow for adaptable protocol upgrades and community-driven development.

For further details, see Berachain’s official documentation and ecosystem resources.