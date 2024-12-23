سعر StormX (STMX)
سعر StormX (STMX) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00568608. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 62.04M. يتم تحديث سعر STMX مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق StormX الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 15.42M
- تغيير سعر StormX خلال اليوم هو -0.83%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 11.00B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر STMX مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر STMX.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر StormX مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر StormX مقابل USD هو $ -0.0009973264 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر StormX مقابل USD هو $ +0.0002702047 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر StormX مقابل USD هو $ -0.00112541244238441 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-0.83%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0009973264
|-17.53%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0002702047
|+4.75%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.00112541244238441
|-16.52%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر StormX: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+1.98%
-0.83%
-26.19%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017. The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin. Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers. Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20). Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Storm Token.
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 STMX إلى AUD
A$0.0090408672
|1 STMX إلى GBP
￡0.0044920032
|1 STMX إلى EUR
€0.005401776
|1 STMX إلى USD
$0.00568608
|1 STMX إلى MYR
RM0.0255304992
|1 STMX إلى TRY
₺0.2000931552
|1 STMX إلى JPY
¥0.8906675712
|1 STMX إلى RUB
₽0.5846427456
|1 STMX إلى INR
₹0.4831462176
|1 STMX إلى IDR
Rp91.7109549024
|1 STMX إلى PHP
₱0.333204288
|1 STMX إلى EGP
￡E.0.2893646112
|1 STMX إلى BRL
R$0.0345713664
|1 STMX إلى CAD
C$0.0081310944
|1 STMX إلى BDT
৳0.6767003808
|1 STMX إلى NGN
₦8.8019381184
|1 STMX إلى UAH
₴0.2375075616
|1 STMX إلى VES
Bs0.28999008
|1 STMX إلى PKR
Rs1.5763519584
|1 STMX إلى KZT
₸2.9738767008
|1 STMX إلى THB
฿0.1949188224
|1 STMX إلى TWD
NT$0.185366208
|1 STMX إلى CHF
Fr0.0050606112
|1 STMX إلى HKD
HK$0.0441808416
|1 STMX إلى MAD
.د.م0.0569745216