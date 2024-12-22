سعر Robonomics Network (XRT)
سعر Robonomics Network (XRT) المباشر لليوم هو USD 1.97. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 5.38M. يتم تحديث سعر XRT مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Robonomics Network الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 22.38K
- تغيير سعر Robonomics Network خلال اليوم هو +8.67%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 2.89M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر XRT مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر XRT.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Robonomics Network مقابل USD هو $ +0.157358 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Robonomics Network مقابل USD هو $ +1.8040887670 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Robonomics Network مقابل USD هو $ -0.6866683220 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Robonomics Network مقابل USD هو $ -1.818917662094134 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.157358
|+8.67%
|30 يوم
|$ +1.8040887670
|+91.58%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.6866683220
|-34.85%
|90 يوم
|$ -1.818917662094134
|-48.00%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Robonomics Network: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+7.82%
+8.67%
-26.16%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is Robonomics Network? Robonomics Network is a Web3 cloud platform designed to manage IoT devices and robotics, facilitating decentralized and secure interactions between humans and machines. It enables users to conduct techno-economic transactions and develop serverless IoT applications, with a focus on global accessibility, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Founded in 2017 by Sergei Lonshakov, Alexander Kapitonov, Alexander Krupenkin, and Alexander Starostin, the project now has over 50+ developers and engineers. Robonomics is operational on Ethereum, Polkadot and Kusama, and is compatible with the Robot Operating System (ROS), positioning itself as a pioneer in IoT, robotics and blockchain integration. Interested in the various use cases and possibilities with Robonomics Network? Discover more: https://robonomics.network/books/ https://robonomics.network/cases/ How does Robonomics Network work? The idea behind the project is to integrate robots and cyber-physical systems directly into the human economy by using smart contracts. Having an established infrastructure on Ethereum and Polkadot, Robonomics allows engineers of smart cities and industry 4.0 zones to build trust among autonomous robots and provides people with direct access to them for ordering products and services. Robonomics users can turn their IoT devices into autonomous economic agents. The robot gets a wallet address and thus the ability to receive payments for the work done or pay for the services of other agents with no humans or bank involved. Robonomics uses blockchain technology to provide transparency and standardize the interaction between the network members. The developers can create open smart contacts for further usage in IoT & Robotics projects, while others may build their applications based on these public contracts. Discover more about Robonomics: https://robonomics.network/ What is a Robonomics Network (XRT) token? XRT is the utility token for the Robonomics Network, designed as the fuel to power interactions and transactions within a decentralized IoT and robotics ecosystem. It enables robots and cyber-physical systems to operate autonomously within blockchain environments, allowing for efficient machine-to-machine and human-to-machine transactions. XRT can be used to pay transaction fees on the parachains or purchase subscriptions for priority IoT services. The token operates across the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystems. Users can interact with decentralized applications (dApps) through XRT, engage with Robonomics’ parachains, or connect with IoT devices using the Robot Operating System (ROS) and AIRA OS. To ensure long-term sustainability, XRT incorporates mechanisms to manage inflation and includes token-burning protocols to help control supply and demand. For more details on XRT: https://robonomics.network/xrt/
|1 XRT إلى AUD
A$3.1323
|1 XRT إلى GBP
￡1.5563
|1 XRT إلى EUR
€1.8715
|1 XRT إلى USD
$1.97
|1 XRT إلى MYR
RM8.865
|1 XRT إلى TRY
₺69.3243
|1 XRT إلى JPY
¥308.1868
|1 XRT إلى RUB
₽202.7918
|1 XRT إلى INR
₹167.3318
|1 XRT إلى IDR
Rp31,774.1891
|1 XRT إلى PHP
₱115.8951
|1 XRT إلى EGP
￡E.100.2336
|1 XRT إلى BRL
R$11.9776
|1 XRT إلى CAD
C$2.8171
|1 XRT إلى BDT
৳234.4497
|1 XRT إلى NGN
₦3,044.8123
|1 XRT إلى UAH
₴82.2869
|1 XRT إلى VES
Bs100.47
|1 XRT إلى PKR
Rs546.1431
|1 XRT إلى KZT
₸1,030.3297
|1 XRT إلى THB
฿67.1967
|1 XRT إلى TWD
NT$64.2811
|1 XRT إلى CHF
Fr1.7533
|1 XRT إلى HKD
HK$15.3069
|1 XRT إلى MAD
.د.م19.7394